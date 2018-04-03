This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We already a few days into the second quarter of 2018, so before we get any further into April, I want to make sure you have mentally adjusted for which cards to use to maximize purchases over the next few months. If you have the no annual fee Chase Freedom that gives 5x on select categories each quarter, you have a new line-up of 5x bonus categories to memorize (or write on the card using masking tape). Remember that if you also have a premium Ultimate Rewards card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve, then the points you earn on the Freedom can transfer 1:1 to hotel and airline partners such as Southwest, United, Hyatt, and more.
2018 Chase Freedom Second Quarter Bonus Categories:
The Chase Freedom 2018 second quarter 5x bonus categories are:
- PayPal, which can be used online, on mobile or in-app across more than 18 million large, mid-sized and small businesses around the world to make purchases or send money
- Chase Pay using the app, online or in-store, at new merchants such as Shoprite and PriceRite, and online at Wal-Mart
- Grocery stores, including traditional brick-and-mortar grocers, retailers that sell food and online delivery services such as Peapod, Blue Apron, Whole Foods, Fresh Direct and many more
For families, the grocery store category alone is often enough to max out the $1,500 quarterly 5x limit, but you can sprinkle in some PayPal and Chase Pay transactions to round it out. Having the Chase Pay category means you can get 5x points at Starbucks, Best Buy, PotBelly, and a few other participating locations. Honestly, I’ll likely primarily use Chase Pay in the Starbucks app, but that is better than nothing.
I’m also going to make my Freedom the default card in my PayPal and Blue Apron accounts for at least the next three months to be sure I’m earning 5x points on those transactions, up to the quarterly limit.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.