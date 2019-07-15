This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Those of you in the Seattle area, or willing to part with some points and miles to get there — we’re excited to announce that on July 30 we’re hosting an aviation-themed reader event at The Museum of Flight in Seattle!
We at TPG take pride in our close relationship with our readers. Whether we’re engaging with you on Twitter, Instagram, in the comments section of our website, or in the TPG Lounge Facebook group — you inspire us to do what we do every day. And we are very excited to meet you at this event.
So, what can you expect from our reader event? From 7pm to 9pm, guests will enjoy a variety of fun games, aviation-related presentations, travel discussions, a Q&A with one of our points and miles experts and, of course, food and drinks and the chance to mingle with some of the aviation industry’s finest. We’ve even specially chosen the Museum of Flight so readers can immerse themselves in the history of aviation all night long.
TO ATTEND OUR SEATTLE READER EVENT, DONATE TO RAINBOW RAILROAD HERE
Sound fun? Well, if you want to join us all you have to do is donate to our most recent Prizeo campaign. If you’re unfamiliar with that — then we’re also proud to introduce you to Rainbow Railroad. Rainbow Railroad is a nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ+ people living under oppressive governments escape to a safe place. The organization, since its inception in 2006, has been able to help more than 600 people travel to safety. But in 2019, the organization has already received over 1300 requests for help — and it needs your support.
In order to redeem your ticket (with a plus one) to the event, you must donate at least $100 to the Rainbow Railroad, here. This will not only grant you access to the event, but also give you 1,000 entries towards winning the grand prize — the trip of a lifetime planned by TPG himself, Brian Kelly, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points!
So what are you waiting for? Donate to our Prizeo to redeem your ticket to our reader event here. We look forward to meeting you!
Note: Brian Kelly will not be at this event.
Featured image by dibrova via Getty Images.
