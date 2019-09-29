This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It seems that with each day that goes by, more and more companies are making changes to the way they do business in order to reduce their impact on the environment.
One hotel in the nation’s capital has decided to contribute to the well-being of the planet by taking select meat items off its menus. The Eaton DC has said that during the months of September and October 2019 no beef will be served in the hotel, as part of a goal to raise $40,000 for Amazon Watch, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the Amazon and its communities.
While no beef will be served, carnivores won’t need to look elsewhere, as the hotel will be serving Impossible burgers — a plant-based beef substitute — through the end of the year.
This hotel’s action is part of a larger trend that we’ve seen in the travel industry. Brands are examining ways in which they can lessen their footprint on the planet. Airlines and hotels have taken steps to reduce single-use plastic on airplanes and in hotels, and hotel chains have begun offering bonus points to guests who forego excessive room cleanings.
More recently, many hotels have begun taking out individual mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash and replacing them with larger bottles that remain in the bathroom. New York state is even considering banning the use of these individual bottles outright.
Featured photo by ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.