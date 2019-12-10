Use your Mastercard to save on NYC commutes this holiday season
The holiday season is in full swing, which means you’ll likely see more traffic in major cities as shoppers complete their holiday gift shopping lists. Add in additional holiday tourism to check out Christmas festivities and parties, and the roads and metro systems can be a nightmare to navigate.
Mastercard hopes to alleviate some of the stress of getting around New York City this holiday season by offering two programs for cardholders — Taxi Tuesdays™ and Fareback Fridays™.
Every Tuesday through New Year’s Eve (and including New Year’s Day), Mastercard will refund cardholders up to $10 each day if they use tap-and-go on participating yellow or green taxis. The taxis must be equipped with Curb Mobility or CMT Group technology in order for your fare to be eligible. During that same time period, Mastercard is bringing back the Fareback Fridays program, which refunds up to $5.50 of two single-fare subway rides bought using tap-and-go.
Contactless payments are still a relatively new option for commuters in NYC. These programs offer a great incentive for you to try out the tap-and-go system with your eligible Mastercard if you haven’t already.
“Contactless technology is making every-day purchases faster and easier, while maintaining the highest level of security,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice president of U.S. Merchants and Acceptance at Mastercard. “Mastercard programs like Fareback Fridays and Taxi Tuesdays are allowing consumers to receive terrific offers while benefitting from the ‘tap-and-go’ experience.”
If you use a contactless Mastercard that also earns rewards on transit, such as the Citi® Premier, you can save money while also earning rewards.
Bottom line
There’s almost nothing more frustrating than having to navigate through a packed city during the holiday rush. These programs from Mastercard can’t eliminate traffic, but they can help you save money on your commute or holiday shopping excursions.
You can learn more about both programs and their terms and conditions on Mastercard’s offers and promotions page.
Featured image by Liao Pan/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images
