This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mastercard is improving its lineup of benefits for card holders with the announcement of a new small business program. This news comes just weeks after Mastercard overhauled the perks on its consumer cards, adding benefits like a monthly $10 Lyft credit and exclusive discounts at Postmates and Boxed.
The new program, available to Mastercard Business and World Elite card holders, offers discounts to services like QuickBooks and TurboTax and expands the Mastercard Easy savings program.
Here’s a brief summary of the standout new benefits (click here for more details):
- Intuit QuickBooks: Accounting software Intuit QuickBooks Online is available to card holders at a 40-50% discount when purchasing a 12-month subscription of Quickbooks Online (Simple Start, Essentials, Plus, or Advanced) or QuickBooks Self-Employed for small business owners and individuals. Unfortunately, discounts are only applicable for new QuickBooks Online customers.
- Intuit TurboTax: “Eligible small business cardholders will save up to USD 20 on TurboTax federal tax products.”
- 24/7 Business Assistant: “A comprehensive, personalized assistance that provides access to key business services, such as locating tech support or a recruiting service, arranging client dinners, securing a meeting room, or purchasing gifts.”
- Mastercard Easy Savings: Similar to Amex and Chase Offers, this program is one of the more valuable benefits. It offers discounts that can be stacked with coupons or other shopping portal offers. Mastercard says it’s expanding the program with new “premium merchants,” and you can see the full list of savings here. Just make sure to register your card before making a purchase or the savings wont apply.
- Cell Phone Insurance: “Cardholders will be eligible for Mastercard Cellular Telephone Protection when they charge their monthly telephone bill to their Business Mastercard. This benefit covers stolen or damaged mobile phones as well as cosmetic screen scratches.”
Card holders will also be eligible for ID Theft Protection and receipt management in partnership with Itemize Corp.
Only Mastercard business cards are eligible for this program (not personal World Elite versions). Here are a few eligible cards to consider:
- CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
- U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite MasterCard
- The JetBlue Business Card
While these perks may not feel as exciting as the ones for personal Mastercard credit cards, it’s still great to see Mastercard, a payment network, expand its benefits for small businesses. Some of these benefits are reminiscent of perks banks offer its customers.
Featured photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
CURRENT WELCOME BONUS: 60,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $840*
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2x miles on AA purchases plus 2x miles at gas stations and at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers and car rental merchants. Get your first checked bag free.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Designed for businesses
- Earn 60,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after making $3,000 in purchases in first 3 months of account opening
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries to reduce travel costs and boost your bottom line*
- 25% savings on American Airlines inflight Wi-Fi when you use your card*
- Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations*
- Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile per $1 spent on other purchases*
- No Foreign Transaction Fees*
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.