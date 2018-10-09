This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mastercard has partnered with Stand Up to Cancer to raise money for cancer research. The card company will donate $1 to the charity on Wednesday when you use your Mastercard-branded credit card to purchase at least $10 worth of food at qualifying restaurants.
Mastercard says it will donate up to $4 million to Stand Up to Cancer, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Charity Navigator, which assesses the financial health, accountability and transparency of US charities, gives EIF a rating of four out of four stars.
The promotion runs from 12am ET through 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, Oct. 10, or when the $4 million donation goal is reached, whichever comes first. Debit PIN transactions and transactions using non-US cards are not eligible. Qualifying restaurants are defined by the applicable merchant category code, which means much of what you probably think of as a restaurant would qualify.
The partnership, now in its 10th year, has raised millions of dollars for cancer research. Mastercard says it has donated more than $41 million to Stand Up to Cancer to date.
Of course, you may want to bring your favorite Mastercard-branded credit card that offers dining rewards so you can benefit while also being charitable. Here are a few good picks:
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card — Earn an unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Capital One says qualifying purchases include those at restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges, fast-food chains and bakeries.
Citi Premier Card — Earn 3x ThankYou points on travel, 2x points on dining and entertainment purchases and 1x on all other purchases. Citi says qualifying purchases include those at restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges and fast food restaurants. Each dollar spent on dining is worth 3.4 cents, according to TPG’s latest valuations.
Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard — Earn 2x miles at restaurants and gas stations and on American Airlines purchases and 1x miles on all other spend. Qualifying purchases include those at restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges and fast food restaurants. Each dollar spent on dining is worth 2.8 cents, based on TPG’s valuations.
Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard — Earn 2x miles on all purchases, giving you a 2% return on dining (and other spending). But, thanks to the card’s 5% rebate on redeemed miles, cardholders effectively get a 2.1% return on their purchases.
