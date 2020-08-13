NOW LIVE: Earn 2,500+ bonus points per stay with Marriott’s new promotion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott Bonvoy has just launched a new global promotion, where you can score bonus points on your upcoming stays. There were rumors going around that this promotion would go live tomorrow but it’s officially open for registration.
With this Marriott promotion, you’ll earn 2,500 Marriott points per stay plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 points after the third stay. The promotion is valid for stays through Oct. 18, 2020, but advance registration is required.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Marriott’s latest promotion
The promotion is available to new and existing Marriott Bonvoy members. You’ll earn an unlimited 2,500 bonus points per stay plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 points after the third stay. Based on TPG’s valuations of Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, you’d be getting an average $33 return on your first three stays and $20 return on all others.
You’ll earn the bonus points on stays from now through Oct. 18, 2020. To participate in the promotion, you must register here by Oct. 18, 2020.
You’ll be able to earn the bonus at most participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands, however:
- Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points
- Only points-qualifying rates are eligible, so award stays and bookings made through a third-party site like the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal or Expedia won’t earn bonus points
- A stay is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in/checkout activity
- You must have your Marriott account set to earn points (not miles) to participate in the promotion
Related: The award traveler’s guide to Marriott Bonvoy
Other ways to earn Marriott points
Don’t have any upcoming travel planned? No problem, there are plenty of ways to boost your Marriott points balance without stays. The easiest way to do so is through welcome bonuses and spending on Marriott cobranded credit cards (terms apply).
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 100,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Here’s our Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card review.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 50,000 Marriott points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Check out our Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card review.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. You can find out more about this premium card in our Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex card review.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Here’s our full Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex review.
Related: Which Marriott Bonvoy card is right for you?
Bottom line
You should definitely register for this promotion if you have any Marriott stays coming up. That said, it probably isn’t worth going out of your way to take advantage of it.
While most Marriott promotions only earned bonus points starting with your second stay, we’ve seen better offers from Marriott in the past. Hyatt is also currently offering a better promotion. With Hyatt, you’ll earn triple points on stays through Sept. 15, 2020, beginning with your second stay, and a one-time 2,500-point bonus for Hyatt elites, including Discoverists who earn their status from The World Of Hyatt Credit Card.
If you do take advantage of this promotion, keep in mind that Marriott is now requiring guests to wear face coverings. The company has also established the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to advise properties on implementing strategies to make them safer for guests and employees. This includes using technologies like electrostatic sprayers to disinfect rooms and common areas, enact social-distancing guidelines in lobbies, gyms, at the pool and more.
Related: Your complete guide to all current hotel promotions
Featured image by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.