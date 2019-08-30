This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a Marriott Bonvoy credit card holder, you may want to check your email as several people in the TPG office — including TPG himself — have been targeted for a new $25 anniversary credit.
Here’s how it works.
If targeted, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to register your card for the promotion, which you’ll need to do before Oct. 15. After spending $25 or more on eligible Marriott Bonvoy purchases before November 30, you’ll receive a $25 statement credit.
We saw the offer on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
Make sure you look for emails from both Marriott and American Express. For instance, TPG’s Josh Leibner received two separate emails about the same promotion.
To ensure that you don’t miss other targeted offers, you might want to consider adding the Bonvoy Brilliant to your collection. While it does carry a hefty $450 annual fee, it comes with an annual $300 credit for purchases made at Marriott properties. It currently offers a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, making this bonus worth $600.
You’ll get Marriott points on every purchase you make, earning 6x points at participating Marriott hotels, 3x at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2x on all other spending.
You’ll also receive complimentary Marriott Gold status (worth $845 if maximized), a free award night (for properties costing 50,000 points or less) after your account anniversary each year and more. You can read our review of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card by clicking here.
If the annual fee seems a little too high, you may also want to consider the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or other Marriott credit cards. The card comes with loads of perks including:
- 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- 4X points at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping; 2X points on all other eligible purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Courtyard Marriott Kauai Facebook
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.