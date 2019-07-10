This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you been putting off signing up for Marriott’s Bonvoy program? Well, if you don’t currently have an account, you might not want to hold off any longer. As reported by Points, Miles & Martinis, Marriott is now running a promotion for new members where you can earn a free night award (worth up to 25,000 points) after joining the program and completing two paid stays at Marriott properties from now through the end of November.
Here’s how it works.
- Visit this site.
- Enter your contact details and click Join Today.
- Follow the remaining prompts to finalize your enrollment.
After your account has been created, you’ll then need to visit Marriott.com to make your reservations. Once you’re completed two qualifying stays between July 9, 2019 and November 28, 2019, you’ll receive the free night as an electronic reward deposited directly into your Marriott account. It’ll be valid for one year from the date of issue, and you’ll be able to redeem it online when booking an award stay at an eligible property with a nightly award rate of 25,000 points or less.
If you’re new to the Marriott program and are planning to take advantage of this promotion, you may want to consider adding a cobranded credit card to your wallet at the same time. Either of the following would be a good option to make your first two stays (and beyond) more comfortable and enjoyable:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. You’ll earn 6x points at participating Marriott hotels; 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines; and 2x points on all other eligible purchases. You’ll also receive one free night every year after your card account anniversary (valid up to 50,000 points) and enjoy up to a $300 annual credit every calendar year toward Marriott stays. The card also comes with a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit (up to $100), Priority Pass lounge privileges and automatic Gold Elite status — with an upgrade to Platinum after spending $75,000 — all for a $450 annual fee (see: rates & fees).
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: For a limited time, earn a welcome bonus of 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first three months from your account opening. You’ll earn 6x points at participating Marriott hotels and 2x points on all other eligible purchases. It also comes with a free award night every year (valid up to 35,000 points) and free Silver Elite status, all for an annual fee of just $95.
Remember, the promotion is only available to new members, so you won’t be able to take advantage of it if you’re already a Bonvoy member. But if you are already a member, you can utilize Marriott’s “Endless Earning” promo, which awards you 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more at all participating Marriott properties. It’s worth about $12 based on TPG’s most recent valuations, but there’s no limit on bonus points you can earn.
Featured photo courtesy of Marriott.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, click here.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card offers a lot of the same benefits and a great sign-up bonus. If you're looking to jump start your Bonvoy rewards earning, this card is a good option.
- Limited Time Offer! Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- An additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
- Earn 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year. Path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year.
- 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year.
- No foreign transaction fees.
- Earn unlimited Marriott Bonvoy points and get Free Night Stays faster.
