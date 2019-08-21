This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to play tennis with a star?
Marriott Bonvoy is offering an opportunity for members to attend a masterclass being led by tennis player Andre Agassi at the St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico for two nights. At the time of post publication, there were only four packages remaining because this is a very good deal. You can book using this link.
This package for two is offered as a “buy now” for 175,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, which is worth $1,400 according to TPG’s most recent valuations. It’s a solid deal, considering all you get, as the room rate alone (with taxes) for the same dates is close to $1,200. Read our review of the St. Regis Punta Mita here.
The St. Regis Punta Mita is a Category 8 Marriott property, which normally runs you 85,000 Bonvoy points per night. The package comes with a ton of perks, including:
- Two-night hotel accommodations in a King Deluxe Room with Ocean View (September 13-15, 2019)
- Welcome reception, instruction clinic and photo opportunity with tennis legend Andre Agassi
- Five-course dinner with wine pairings at Carolina restaurant
- Bloody Mary Brunch featuring the signature Mita Mary cocktail
- $500 credit to use at the resort’s Remede Spa and six restaurants
- St. Regis Butler Service, available 24-hours a day, throughout your stay
- Round-trip ground transportation to/from Puerto Vallarta’s airport and the hotel
- Access for two people
And if you aren’t sold on this package (or it sells out), there are several others to bid on.
- Explore a Private Estate in Grand Cayman + Boat Excursion + Cooking Masterclass with Chef David Bouley: Currently at 600,000 points with nearly a month left to bid
- Enjoy the Ultimate Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me! Live Show Experience + Stay at The Westin New York at Times Square: Two packages available currently at 60,000 points. Bidding closes on August 26.
- Exclusive Access to Soundcheck and Meet + Greet with Troye Sivan + VIP Access to Aloft Homecoming Tour Perth: Six packages available starting at 30,000 points. Bidding closes on August 29.
- Carve Powder with Olympic Ski Legend Bode Miller at a Members-Only Ski Session: Five packages available starting at 75,000 points. Bidding closes on September 27.
If you’re interested, we wouldn’t suggest waiting as there are four packages available for the Agassi masterclass!
