Marriott offering targeted members an elite night credit on their birthday
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you travel frequently enough, eventually you’re going to end up spending your birthday on the road in a hotel. While a bottle of champagne and some cake would be a great way to celebrate, many award travelers would be just as happy getting a slightly less tangible gift.
MilesTalk has reported that Marriott has a tradition of sending targeted members a complimentary elite night credit on their birthdays. Unlike a free night certificate, you can’t cash this credit in for anything; all it does is help you qualify for Marriott elite status and maybe one day even earn lifetime elite status as well.
The only way you can claim your elite night credit is through a unique link Marriott sends out via email, so make sure to always double check your emails before you delete them. However, in order to be eligible for this targeted giveaway you’ll need to go to your communication preferences and opt in to “news & program information.”
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
How to earn Marriott elite status
Marriott Bonvoy has five tiers of elite status, which you qualify for based on the number of nights you stay in a year:
- Silver: 10 nights
- Gold: 25 nights
- Platinum: 50 nights
- Titanium: 75 nights
- Ambassador: 100 nights (and $20,000 in spending)
Depending on what tier you’re shooting for, one night might not make a huge difference or it might really move the needle. Even if you aren’t targeted for this promotion, there are several other great shortcuts to help you earn Marriott elite status faster.
Related: What is Marriott Bonvoy elite status worth?
If you hold any Marriott credit card — including the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or the premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card — you’ll automatically earn 15 elite night credits per year. This is limited to one set of credits per Marriott account, so you can’t get more by having multiple credit cards. 15 elite night credits automatically gets you Marriott Silver status, and means you only need 35 nights in a hotel each year to earn Platinum.
You can also leapfrog directly to Gold status by holding the right credit card. Both the Bonvoy Brilliant and The Platinum Card® from American Express give out complimentary Marriott Gold status, and you can upgrade to Platinum by spending $75,000 a year on the Bonvoy Brilliant. Here’s our guide to deciding which Marriott credit card is right for you.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.