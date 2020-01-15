Earn up to 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points for stays in New York City
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Heading to New York City soon? You’re in luck, because Marriott Bonvoy has launched its latest promotion offering 2,000 bonus points per night at hotels in and around the Big Apple.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
As originally reported by Frequent Flyer Bonuses, here are the details of the promotion:
- Valid for stays from Jan. 1 to March 25, 2020
- Must book via cluster code M11 and cannot be combined with other promotions
- Earn 2,000 bonus points per stay, up to 10,000 points total
- Offer available seven days per week
- Eligible hotels are in New York or New Jersey
Check the list of participating hotels to see if your stay is eligible:
New York:
- Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel
- Aloft Long Island City-Manhattan View
- AC Hotel New York Times Square
- Element New York Times Square West
- Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan/Chelsea
- Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
- Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan/Times Square
- Fairfield Inn New York Manhattan/Financial District
- Four Points by Sheraton Midtown – Times Square
- New York Marriott Downtown
- New York Marriott East Side
- New York Marriott Marquis
- Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel
- Residence Inn New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
- Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel
- The St. Regis New York
- The Westin New York at Times Square
New Jersey:
- Courtyard Edgewater NYC Area
- W Hoboken
- Courtyard Jersey City Newport
- The Westin Jersey City Newport
- Envue, Autograph Collection
- Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel
If you’re looking for other ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, there are a number of excellent welcome bonuses currently available for Marriott’s suite of cobranded credit cards, including:
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Limited-time bonus — earn 100,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Terms apply.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Limited-time bonus — earn 50,000 points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of account.
Related: How to choose the best Marriott Bonvoy credit card for you
Featured photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.