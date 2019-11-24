Black Friday pregame: Save $320 on the MacBook Air at Amazon
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday countdown, it’s offering the MacBook Air 13-inch for $679. This is an excellent deal and the lowest-ever price offered for this laptop. Its specs are good, with an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8gb RAM and a 128gb SSD hard drive.
You can stack this with different promotions in order to bring the cost down to an absurdly low $629:
- Gift Card Purchase Bonus: There are a few different purchasing gift card offers:
- Purchase a $50 Amazon gift card, receive a $15 Amazon promotional credit. Expires December 22, 2019.
- Purchase a $50 Amazon gift card and send it to the recipient via text, receive a $5 Amazon promotional credit. Expires December 22, 2019
- Amazon Reload: Reload your Amazon gift card with at least $100 in a single transaction and you’ll receive a $10 credit. This is for first-time users only. Expires December 31, 2019.
- Amazon Photo App: Download the Amazon Photos App and, enable the Auto-Save feature and you’ll receive a $15 credit to use toward a $25+ purchase. Expires November 30, 2019.
- Amazon Cash Bonus: Add $20 to your Amazon Cash account, earn a $5 bonus Amazon gift card
Even better, if you’re targeted for one of Amazon’s many points redemption promotions, you can save up to $50:
- $30 for Citi Credit Card Customers: Spend $50 on items sold and shipped by Amazon, and receive $15 off your purchase. You just have to redeem at least 1 Citi ThankYou point to receive the discount. Expires December 31, 2019.
- $20 or 20% off for American Express Cardholders: Use just 1 American Express Membership Reward point and receive either $20 off a $100+ purchase or 20% off your purchases, up to $50 off. Applies to everything sold and shipped by Amazon, including gift cards. Expires December 2, 2019.
- $15 off for Chase Ultimate Reward Credit Cardholders: Use just 1 Chase Ultimate Reward point and receive $15 off a $60+ purchase. Applies to everything sold and shipped by Amazon, including gift cards. Expires Dec. 31, 2019
- $10 off for Discover Credit Cardholders: Use your Discover cash back toward your purchase and receive $10 off a $30+ purchase. Expires Dec. 31, 2019
- $10 off for Discover Credit Cardholders: Use your Discover cash back toward your purchase and receive $10 off a $50+ purchase. Expires Dec. 2, 2019 (Note: You might receive a different targeted offer).
All told, you may be able to swing a brand new Apple MacBook Air for under $600 — an unheard of deal. Take advantage while it’s in stock!
Feature photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
