This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have flown in or out of New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA) recently, words like hectic, total chaos or confusing might come to mind. The situation, due to construction at LGA, is simply a mess. In the long run, things should be much better for travelers who use the airport, but in the near term, the current situation is here to stay.
There is a bit of good news, however, for customers who use the ride share app Lyft at LGA: it’s getting a new designated pickup area at the airport.
Users who book a regular Lyft ride from LGA will now have the option to head over to Terminal B’s parking garage area to meet their ride instead of the usual hectic ride share app pickup locations.
Users must select a Standard Lyft ride. When they do this, they will be given the option to get a code rather than be assigned a driver. Once they have their code, they can head over to Terminal B. Lyft says that once you’re in area G of the parking garage a Lyft ambassador will help you locate your driver and get you on your way.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.