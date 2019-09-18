This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Still thinking of hitting up Oktoberfest in Germany this October? If so, there are some flights that are much more exciting choice than most all others.
As it has done in years past, the German airline Lufthansa will celebrate Oktoberfest in the air. This year, crews on two long-haul flights will leave their uniforms at home and instead wear traditional Bavarian garb. These long-haul flights include:
- September 23: Munich to Beijing, flight LH722
- October 3, 2019: Munich to Los Angeles, flight LH452
Intra-Europe passengers aren’t shut out from a similar experience. A select number of routes from Munich will also have crews that take off in traditional dress. Those destinations include Amsterdam, Lyon, Gdansk, Milan, Sofia, Brussels, Ancona, Belgrade, Warsaw, Cologne and Munster.
According to Lufthansa, the flight to Los Angeles aboard an A380-800 will include the largest “Trachten” (Bavarian style) crew of all time. Twenty-one flight attendants will don traditional Bavarian clothes tailored by Angermaier. Female flight attends will wear dark blue dirndls with silver-gray aprons and the men will wear lederhosen and dark blue vests to complement the dirndls. We have asked Lufthansa if kegs of beer will again be onboard as they have been in the past, though no word on that yet.
While we couldn’t find award availability on the flight from Munich to Los Angeles on Star Alliance partners when we looked, paid seats are for sale. If you think that flying back to the U.S. from Germany on this flight would be a kick, keep watching for award space to possibly open up.
Alternatively, consider using some of your fixed-value points, like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards, to book this flight at the bank’s respective travel portals. Or, purchase the flight with an purchase “eraser” card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card that lets you use points to offset all or part of a charge that is coded as “travel” on your statement.
Finally, if you’re flying though Munich during Oktoberfest and you have access to any of the Lufthansa lounges, make a plan to visit. They will serve nearly 9,000 pounds of Leberkase (sausage), 1,700 pounds of Weisswurst sausages and more than 38,000 pretzels. Each type of lounge — First Class, Senator and Business — will offer German specialties ranging from apple strudel to Fleischpflanzerl meatballs and more. Yum!
Featured image courtesy of Lufthansa
