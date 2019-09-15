This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Plenty of us have heard of Delta’s monthly surplus sale, but some new competition is on the horizon. While it’s no garage sale mishmash full of hidden gems, Lufthansa’s newest endeavor is taking an old A340-600 and turning it into unique, AvGeek worthy items.
Old window segments are being turned into furniture, from bars to coffee tables:
Meanwhile, Lufthansa’s business class products aren’t going to waste either: a gym bag constructed from old business class blankets costs just €32 ($36), while the much fancier business bag is a whopping €199 ($222).
You can also use your Miles and More to pay for the accessories, though Lufthansa is being a bit … stingy with its redemption rate. While TPG values Miles and More at 1.4 cents each, when redeeming for these upcycled items you’re only getting 0.5 cents per point, which is an awful value.
Still, these are some seriously cool items, and some of them are quite limited. The above mentioned wall-mounted bars will consist of just 54 sets, so if you’re looking to get your hands on them you’d better do it now.
It’s nice to see an airline doing something better for the environment than just scrapping its planes or putting them to rest in a boneyard. Are some of these items a little absurd? Yes, maybe:
But they’re also extremely tempting.
Feature photo of a Lufthansa Airbus A340-600 in Star Alliance colors by JOKER/Hady Khandani/ullstein bild via Getty Images
