Lufthansa will start allowing passengers at New York JFK’s Terminal 1 to use biometric boarding instead of traditional paper boarding passes, the carrier announced Thursday.
The airline said biometric boarding works by allowing passengers to use facial scanners, which securely compare travelers’ features against a US Customs and Border Protection database. The process is usually faster than traditional paper boarding pass scans, according to the airline.
New York JFK will become Lufthansa’s fourth US gateway to get the technology. Lufthansa has been testing it in Los Angeles and Orlando, and expanded the option to Miami earlier this year. The decision to expand the program is based on customer feedback, as travelers look for greater efficiency in the boarding process.
“Lufthansa is committed to provide a top-of-the-line flight experience for its customers during all phases of their travels, including boarding,” Frank Naeve, the airline’s vice president of sales in the Americas, said in a press release. “Introducing the biometric boarding system at JFK, one of the world’s largest hubs and an important market for us, continues to demonstrate Lufthansa’s commitment to innovation and technology in order to make our passenger’s trip as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”
According to the airline, passengers who are uncomfortable with biometric scans will still have the option to use traditional boarding passes. The biometric option also isn’t available for passengers who pre-board (usually families with small children or those who need extra time or assistance getting on the aircraft).
Featured photo courtesy of Lufthansa.
