I should have just paid cash — reader mistake story
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today, I want to share a story from TPG reader Alex, who forgot an important step before booking an award flight:
My friend was in Milan for the summer and had a few days before going back to Moscow for work; I had been wanting to show her New York, and this seemed like a good opportunity to do it right away. I had about 80,000 United miles from the sign-up bonus and spending on my United Explorer Business Card, and I found an open-jaw itinerary from Italy to NYC and back to Moscow for 60,000 miles and $127 in taxes, plus a $75 close-in booking fee.
It was the end of August and I assumed airfare would be skyrocketing, so I booked the award ticket and sent it to her. To my surprise, when I checked later I found that the exact same itinerary was available for just $620. I should have bought the ticket with cash and saved my miles. Lesson learned: Before redeeming miles, you should always check the cash rate.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Part of maximizing your points and miles is learning when not to use them. Alex paid a reasonable rate for a round-trip, transatlantic award, but award rates don’t exist in a vacuum — to determine whether an award is a good deal, you have to calculate the redemption value. Accounting for the $202 in taxes and fees, Alex’s 60,000 miles only lowered the out-of-pocket cost by $418. That yields a redemption value of around 0.7 cents per mile, which is well below TPG’s latest valuation of 1.3 cents apiece for United miles. The return would have been subpar even without the taxes and fees, and Alex is spot on that paying cash would have been preferable in this case.
The cash cost of your ticket isn’t the only relevant variable, as the cost of other similar itineraries should factor into your decision too. If you can find a cheaper ticket with a comparable schedule and routing, use that (rather than an identical paid itinerary) as the basis for calculating the redemption value of your award. You should also account for the value of rewards earned on paid fares that aren’t earned on award tickets, including elite credits as well as redeemable points and miles. Booking an award becomes less attractive when it means missing out on valuable rewards and benefits.
Related: How to decide whether to use cash or miles for airline tickets
I appreciate this story, and I hope it can help other readers avoid making the same mistake. In appreciation for sharing this experience (and for allowing us to post it online), I’m sending Alex a gift card to enjoy on future travels, and I’d like to do the same for you. Please email your own travel mistake stories to info@thepointsguy.com, and put “Reader Mistake Story” in the subject line. Tell us how things went wrong, and (where applicable) how you made them right. Offer any wisdom you gained from the experience, and explain what the rest of us can do to avoid the same pitfalls.
Feel free to also submit your best travel success stories. If your story is published in either case, I’ll send you a gift to jump-start your next adventure. Due to the volume of submissions, we can’t respond to each story individually, but we’ll be in touch if yours is selected. I look forward to hearing from you, and until then, I wish you a safe and mistake-free journey!
Featured photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.