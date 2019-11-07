Many low cost carrier airfare deals are ending today
If you’ve been meaning to plan that trip, the next few hours might be the best time to do so. Three different low-cost carriers all announced fare sales earlier this week, and they’re coming all to an end on Thursday. These include discounted fares on Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest.
Frontier Airlines $15 fares
Frontier Airlines does have fare sales quite often, but this is by far one of the better ones. At just $15 one-way, you can fly on many routes through Dec. 18, 2019.
Unfortunately, many of the $15 fares are not “Discount Den” routes, which means you won’t be able to combine them with the Kids Fly Free or Friends Fly Free promotion. But at this low of a price, purchasing a ticket for your companion won’t break the bank.
Keep in mind that Frontier Airlines is a low-cost carrier, which means you’ll have to pay extra for carry-on bags and seat assignments. So definitely take those additional fees into consideration when comparing this deal against other airlines. But with fares this low, chances are Frontier will beat any competitor pricing for these particular routes.
Southwest Airlines winter sale
Although not as often as Frontier, it’s not uncommon to see a Southwest fare sale pop up on a weekly basis. While this isn’t one of the best sales we’ve seen, usually with Southwest it’s best to buy during a fare sale, because when booking Southwest flights, you can cancel and change your flights with no fee.
You can also use Southwest fare sales as a good opportunity to look at Southwest flights you’ve already booked to see if any of them have gone down in price. With Southwest, you can always re-price a flight, regardless if you paid for the flight with cash or points, up until the day the flight departs.
This fare sale is for winter flights with travel between Nov. 19, 2019 and March 6, 2020. Unfortunately, if you’re still looking to fly during peak holiday dates in December, you probably won’t see much savings with this sale. But, if you have some flexibility in your schedule, you might find a good deal. For example, you can fly intra-island within Hawaii for as low as 2,830 Southwest Rapid Rewards points for most of February.
Finally, if you’re working on earning the Southwest Companion Pass for 2020, you can go ahead and purchase the primary person’s flight now, then add the companion’s flight once you’ve received the pass.
JetBlue Airways winter sale
Similar to Southwest, you won’t see earth-shattering deals here, but it’s still a good opportunity to see if a flight you’ve been eyeing has gone down in price. Also, if you’ve booked a JetBlue flight within the past five days and the price has gone down, you can call JetBlue to have them re-price the flight for you.
If you’re a Mosaic member, JetBlue will always honor the lowest price up until the day the flight departs. Although it’s not as simple as rebooking online, a quick call to the JetBlue Mosaic line will get you the lowest fare.
With this sale, you can travel between Nov. 14, 2019 and Feb. 27, 2020. Although Friday and Sunday travel is excluded and there are many blackout dates around the holidays, I still see some great opportunities. For example, you can fly home from Cancun (CUN) to Florida on Christmas Day for just 4,200 JetBlue points plus $46.51 in taxes and fees.
Or, fly to Boston (BOS) from Ft. Myers (RSW) — a typically expensive route — for just 3,400 JetBlue points plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.
And of course, if you have the JetBlue Plus Credit Card, you’ll get a 10% rebate when using points to redeem for a free flight.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images.
