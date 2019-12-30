Why you should always check where your bag is being tagged at check-in
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sometimes we just need a celebrity mishap to remind us how easy it is to avoid a situation that likely impacts thousands of travelers everyday: luggage getting checked to the wrong destination.
Today, that lesson comes courtesy of CBS This Morning host Gayle King, who just flew from Los Angeles (LAX) to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) as her checked bag went to New York-JFK.
King was traveling less than 1,000 miles on Alaska Airlines flight 487, from LAX to SJD, while her bag flew 2,500 miles to New York. It’ll likely need to return to the West Coast before making its way down to King in Baja California.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
I rarely deal with checked bags myself — often traveling the world with only my Tumi backpack — but on the rare occasions that I do travel with large luggage, I closely examine both the claim tags and the bag tags themselves. And you always should, too.
And, whenever you do check bags, make sure you’re using the right credit cards, making it easy to avoid fees of $60 per bag on a round-trip flight — or sometimes even more. In King’s case, that would have been the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card, but there are a number of options for other major carriers, including American, Delta, United, too.
Featured image courtesy of Gayle King, via Instagram.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.