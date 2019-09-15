This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From Sept. 16 through Oct. 31, Capital One® Venture® and Spark® Miles account holders will receive a 33.3% bonus on all miles transferred to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, making it a 1:1 transfer.
Earlier this summer, Qantas made some changes to their frequent flyer program and it’s a mix of good news and bad news. The good news is that Qantas is planning on lowering the price of economy class redemptions by as much as 10%, and it claimed that it will increase the number of award seats available on Qantas- and partner-operated flights, including up to 30% more premium cabin seats. This coincides with the addition of five new partners: Air New Zealand, China Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines — although it’s still unclear how much awards will cost for these partners. Qantas also said that it will lower carrier-imposed fees, mostly on economy awards, and that users will be able to more easily search for awards.
As for the bad news, Qantas is increasing the price of premium cabin awards by as much as 15% and upgrade awards by up to 9%. These changes are effective as of Sept. 18, 2019, which is just two days after the bonus transfer kicks in.
Those with the lower annual fee Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business will also be eligible for the transfer bonus.
Overall, Qantas isn’t the most rewarding loyalty program but the ability to transfer from partners like Capital One, Amex and Citi makes it easier to collect and redeem the points. You’ll want to check out our guide on maximizing the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to see how to take advantage of the sweet spots in the program’s award chart.
However, you may be better off using your Capital One Miles with other transfer partners like Avianca Lifemiles or Air Canada Aeroplan, both of which have great redemption options.
Featured image courtesy of Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.