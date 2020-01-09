Is there a limit to how many flexible points you can transfer a year?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
Transferable points, like those issued by Chase, Amex and Citi, are widely regarded as the most valuable currencies in the world of award travel because of the incredible flexibility they offer. Not only can you switch between transferring points to an airline or hotel, but you can also switch between the three major airline alliances instead of locking yourself into a more narrow set of redemptions. TPG reader Rita wants to know how if there’s a limit to how many points she can transfer …
If I have Chase Ultimate Rewards points, is there a limit to how many I can convert to airline miles in a given year?TPG READER RITA
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Good question Rita! While Chase Ultimate Rewards are some of the most popular points out there, there are actually five major transferable points currencies that you can incorporate into your award travel strategy:
- Chase Ultimate Rewards points are a popular first choice among travelers who are conscious of the issuer’s 5/24 rule, or those looking to build a powerful combination of earning power with the Chase trifecta. You can easily earn Ultimate Rewards points by applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (earn 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months), Chase Sapphire Reserve (earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months) or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card (earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months).
- Amex Membership Rewards points have a long list of valuable transfer partners, and routinely offer transfer bonuses to sweeten the deal. You can earn them by applying for cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express (earn 60,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months, $550 annual fee, see rates and fees) and the American Express® Gold Card (earn 35,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months, $250 annual fee, see rates and fees).
- Citi ThankYou points are easy to rack up thanks to generous bonus categories, and you can earn them by signing up for cards like the Citi Premier℠ Card and the Citi Prestige® Card.
- Marriott Bonvoy actually offers the largest number of transfer partners, despite being a hotel company and not a credit card issuer. While most other points transfer at a 1:1 ratio, Marriott points transfer to most airlines at a 3:1 ratio with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred. You can earn them by applying for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($450 annual fee, see rates and fees) or the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, both of which are offering 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
- Capital One miles are the latest transferable points currency to launch, and you can earn them by applying for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card (earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months) or the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business (earn up to 200,000 miles: 50,000 after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months and another 150,000 after you spend $50,000 total in the first six months).
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The good news is that none of these programs have a cap on how many miles you can transfer each year. Once you earn points, whether it’s from a welcome bonus, spending on your credit card, or some other promotion, they’re yours to redeem as you see fit. If you’re lucky enough to earn a million miles in a year within a single flexible points program, there’s nothing to stop you from transferring one million miles out to different airline and hotel partners, or even to the same program if you find an award chart sweet spot you want to take advantage of repeatedly.
Related: The best travel rewards credit cards
Generally speaking the only limits on your redemption come on the minimum side, not the maximum. All the currencies listed here require you to transfer a minimum of 1,000 points at a time (with Marriott, the limit is 3,000) and most require you to transfer in even increments of 1,000 as well. Marriott is the only program to impose a restriction on the upper end, with a daily airline transfer limit of 240,000 Marriott points. However, you’re free to transfer more points out the next day as this limit really only applies to each day at a time. If you’re planning a complicated redemption that requires you to transfer more than 240,000 Marriott points you’ll also want to keep an eye on how long Marriott points take to transfer. Some of Marriott’s more unique partners have longer transfer times, and you don’t want your award space to disappear while you’re waiting for the points to post.
Bottom line
Good news Rita, the sky’s the limit when it comes to transferring points! If you’re in the envious position of having hundreds of thousands of flexible bank points you want to redeem each year, there’s nothing to stop you from transferring them all out to airline and hotel partners. The only limit to keep in mind is Marriott’s daily cap of 240,000 points, but that resets every 24 hours and shouldn’t be too big an inconvenience for most people.
Thanks for the question, Rita, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Featured photo by M.M. Sweet/Getty Images.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Bonvoy Brilliant card, please click here.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.