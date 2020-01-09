News

Is there a limit to how many flexible points you can transfer a year?

 Ethan Steinberg
10h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.

Transferable points, like those issued by Chase, Amex and Citi, are widely regarded as the most valuable currencies in the world of award travel because of the incredible flexibility they offer. Not only can you switch between transferring points to an airline or hotel, but you can also switch between the three major airline alliances instead of locking yourself into a more narrow set of redemptions. TPG reader Rita wants to know how if there’s a limit to how many points she can transfer …

If I have Chase Ultimate Rewards points, is there a limit to how many I can convert to airline miles in a given year?

TPG READER RITA

For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Good question Rita! While Chase Ultimate Rewards are some of the most popular points out there, there are actually five major transferable points currencies that you can incorporate into your award travel strategy:

The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

The good news is that none of these programs have a cap on how many miles you can transfer each year. Once you earn points, whether it’s from a welcome bonus, spending on your credit card, or some other promotion, they’re yours to redeem as you see fit. If you’re lucky enough to earn a million miles in a year within a single flexible points program, there’s nothing to stop you from transferring one million miles out to different airline and hotel partners, or even to the same program if you find an award chart sweet spot you want to take advantage of repeatedly.

Related: The best travel rewards credit cards

Generally speaking the only limits on your redemption come on the minimum side, not the maximum. All the currencies listed here require you to transfer a minimum of 1,000 points at a time (with Marriott, the limit is 3,000) and most require you to transfer in even increments of 1,000 as well. Marriott is the only program to impose a restriction on the upper end, with a daily airline transfer limit of 240,000 Marriott points. However, you’re free to transfer more points out the next day as this limit really only applies to each day at a time. If you’re planning a complicated redemption that requires you to transfer more than 240,000 Marriott points you’ll also want to keep an eye on how long Marriott points take to transfer. Some of Marriott’s more unique partners have longer transfer times, and you don’t want your award space to disappear while you’re waiting for the points to post.

Bottom line

Good news Rita, the sky’s the limit when it comes to transferring points! If you’re in the envious position of having hundreds of thousands of flexible bank points you want to redeem each year, there’s nothing to stop you from transferring them all out to airline and hotel partners. The only limit to keep in mind is Marriott’s daily cap of 240,000 points, but that resets every 24 hours and shouldn’t be too big an inconvenience for most people.

Thanks for the question, Rita, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.

Featured photo by M.M. Sweet/Getty Images.

For the rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Bonvoy Brilliant card, please click here.

Ethan Steinberg joined TPG as a points and miles contributor in early 2017 and loves sharing his high-value redemption strategies with readers. If you asked him where he wants to travel next he'd quote Anthony Bourdain and tell you "anytime I'm eating spicy noodles in a bowl, I'm happy.
You might like
Airbus boosts production rate at Alabama assembly line
News
18m ago
Why does Washington’s Reagan National Airport have a ‘perimeter’?
News
48m ago
Act fast: You can earn Delta Silver Medallion status with just one trip
News
2h ago
American Express® Green Card

WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
  • Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
  • Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
  • Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees.
  • $150 Annual Fee.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
See Rates & Fees
Annual Fee
$150
Balance Transfer Fee
See Terms
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.