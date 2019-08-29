This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s the final countdown of our summer-long fundraising campaign for Rainbow Railroad — the nonprofit organization that rescues persecuted LGBTQ individuals around the world as they flee state-enabled violence, murder or persecution.
Right now, Chechnya and Brunei are some of the world’s most dangerous places for gay and bisexual men, who face widespread abuse and persecution from their governments and communities.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN: $10 minimum donation
To thank our generous donors for contributing to Rainbow Railroad’s cause, TPG has partnered with Chase to gift one lucky grand prize winner the Trip of a Lifetime, planned by Brian Kelly using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
Our campaign ends today, Aug. 29, at 3pm ET, after which our grand prize winner will be chosen at random.
In case you’ve forgotten, our grand prize package is suitably epic: Our campaign winner will win a trip to New York City for a personal vacation-planning session with The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly. The sky’s the limit: one million points could take you and a travel buddy around the world in first class. Or yo you could bring all of your friends along with you on the group trip of a lifetime with round-trip tickets in lie-flat first class between the US mainland and Hawaii.
It’s not too late to throw your hat in the ring: A $10 minimum donation buys you 100 entries into the sweepstakes.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN: $10 minimum donation
