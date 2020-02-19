Learn what you can expect from the TPG app with a senior product manager
On this week’s “Talking Points,” senior product manager Drew Macomber details what you can expect from our much-anticipated mobile app. Drew is a true points-and-miles enthusiast himself, and he and his team of developers are implementing tools to help you take your points further. His five years as a nomad may help inform your travel strategy, too, so you never miss a lucrative redemption again.
Based in Austin, Texas, TPG’s product team has been developing the app for the past year with the goal of providing travelers with the right resources to optimize their points-and-miles strategy. The app is designed to help points-and-miles gurus and beginners alike maximize their loyalty by teaching them how to earn and burn, all while making the best use of their time. For example, you can expect more personalized content within the app. That means we’ll provide you with content for your preferred airlines, home airport, preferred loyalty programs and more.
The app will also allow you to sync your credit cards and loyalty programs so you can view your points-and-miles portfolios in one place. You’ll be able to track your balances, monthly limits, spend by category, and sign-up bonus progress. It’s coming in summer 2020, so make sure to stay tuned for more updates.
In this episode, Macomber shares how he got his start in the loyalty space and identifies resources you can use on his website, Travel is Free. He reminisces with Brian, The Points Guy, about the early days of points and miles, and how finding a loophole within the 2005 U.S. Mint dollar coin-buying program brought him an opportunity to rack up airline miles. Without it, Macomber might not have been able to work remotely while traveling the globe with his wife for five years.
You can play this episode above, or wherever you choose to listen.
