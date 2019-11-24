Thanksgiving travelers can get free public transit rides from LAX
Although things seem to be improving at the ride-share lot at Los Angeles International Airport, if you’re heading to the City of Angels for Thanksgiving, you may want to hedge your bets and take public transit from the airport instead.
The airport announced that beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, travelers arriving at LAX would have a number of free ways to get from the airport to central points of interest around the metro area.
In a press release, the airport said travelers could present their boarding pass at the entrance to the Green Line Metro station for free rides to Downtown LA.
Passengers connecting at the LAX City Bus Center will also be eligible for free rides through Dec. 2 on all METRO buses, the Big Blue Bus, Torrance Transit and the Culver City bus. Only travelers who access the City Bus Center via the LAX shuttle and have a boarding pass from a flight that day will receive free transit connections.
“This Thanksgiving holiday is projected to be the busiest on record, which means like last year, traffic will be bad during peak times, so our guests should know that they have many choices to access and leave LAX,” Deborah Flint, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports said in a statement. “We are providing more convenient and frequent choices for our guests who want to reduce their travel stress by opting for a public transportation option.”
In addition to the free transit options, the airport is increasing the frequencies on a number of paid shuttle routes over the holiday long weekend.
