Game changer: LATAM’s leaving Oneworld, AA award flights are no more.
Now, here’s an unprecedented move that’s completely disrupted the commercial aviation world: Delta acquired a 20% stake in Latin American carrier LATAM — which, up until late Thursday, had been an American Airlines partner in rival airline alliance Oneworld. Meanwhile, Delta’s competing equity stake in Brazilian airline GOL is expected to end as a result.
LATAM does not plan to join the SkyTeam alliance, and stated that it will dissolve its partnership with AA over the next few months. However, travelers are already beginning to see the effects of the break-up: AA zeroed out all award availability on LATAM flights the day after the announcement.
Thomas Cook Airlines is out of business and has canceled all flights
This British travel conglomerate abruptly ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange this week, leaving more than 150,000 travelers stranded around the world. In response, the United Kingdom Department for Transport launched the largest peacetime repatriation operation in history, chartering dozens of planes to get stranded Brits back to the UK free of charge.
Thomas Cook wasn’t the only European airline that halted operations that day: Star Alliance member Adria Airways had to suspend all of its flights due to financial struggles.
Amex adds trip protection and purchase benefits while Citi cancels them
Citi picked a particularly bad time to announce devaluations to its credit card perks: Competitor American Express announced Tuesday that, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, round-trip flights that meet certain requirements will be eligible for up to $10,000 in reimbursements per trip. Other new benefits include trip delay insurance, extended warranty and purchase protection.
Meanwhile, Citi stripped away more than a dozen benefits including worldwide rental car insurance, trip and baggage insurance, damage and theft protection and extended warranty insurance.
Southwest: 4 new routes, new nonstop from Houston to Cozumel from $99 one way
America’s more flexible carrier is getting even more routes. Oh, the possibilities! Hawaii, Atlanta, Denver, Des Moines, Memphis, Houston, Cozumel — all of these cities are getting new connections. And that’s not even including the seasonal route to Turks and Caicos, or all the expanding options to Hawaii.
You can now tell where babies are seated on these flights
Want to know if you’ll be seated next to an infant on your next flight? Japan Airlines lets you check the seat map beforehand. Everyone’s been buzzing about it this week, from Trevor Noah to the Washington Post — but you heard it here on TPG first.
Taxi fares go flat rate between the Las Vegas airport and The Strip
Save the gambling for the casinos: You’ll now just pay $19-27 between McCarran (LAS) and most destinations on The Strip.
United introduces PlusPoints, begins selling Premium Plus seats as separate fare class
United’s changing a few things for its elite travelers. MileagePlus status flyers will no longer be able to assign themselves to Premium Plus seats for free. But travelers who regularly earn Regional or Global Premier Upgrades will now have more flexibility in how they apply upgrades to existing revenue tickets.
How a Texas student and Georgia bride made rainbows out of storm clouds
Satchel Smith was the only employee at the Homewood Suites in Beaumont, TX, after Tropical Storm Imelda deluged local roads with floodwater up to 43 inches in height. So the college student worked for 32 hours straight — solo — to keep his 90 stranded guests fed, safe and happy.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas right before Georgia bride Rikki Kahley’s bachelorette party in Nassau. Kahley kept her reservations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar for the sake of supporting local tourism; then she and her friends brought in 37 suitcases’ worth of supplies and food for locals who had been displaced by hurricane damage. (And in case you were wondering: Yes, now is a great time to go to the Bahamas.)
Austin, Texas: How to get in, get out, and stay a while
The capital of Texas made headlines several times this week: KLM announced a new direct route between Austin and Amsterdam, while American Express once again announced that it will offer cardholders $5 credit and expedited entry to the Austin City Limits music festival, taking place the first two weekends in October.
If you’re not sure what else there is to do in Texas, check out this week’s Miles Away podcast on escaping the winter blues in sunny Austin.
Want a better seat? This tool boosts your chances by 91%
We all want that sweet, sweet throne in the sky, but not all of us know how to get it. But TPG Points Lab guru Nick Ewen does, and he shares all his secrets.
