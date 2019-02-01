Super Bowl Flights Are Insane, but Some Hotels Still Available Using Points
Super Bowl LIII will take over the city of Atlanta this weekend, as fans of the Patriots, Rams and NFL in general descend on the city. If you’re looking for a last-minute trip to Atlanta to join in the fun, however, you better be prepared to empty your mileage accounts, especially for flights from the participants’ cities.
Delta’s nonstop flights from Boston (BOS) on Saturday Feb. 2 with a return on Monday Feb. 4 start at 150,000 SkyMiles:
American at least has saver awards available from Los Angeles (LAX) on Saturday, though they do require a stop:
The return, however, will set you back 75,000 AAdvantage miles for a one-way ticket:
United also has several low-level economy awards available from its Los Angeles hub:
However, if you want to fly back to LAX on Monday, you better have a United cobranded credit card, as there are no economy awards available for travelers without one. However, when I login to my MileagePlus account (I have the United Explorer Card), I see a few options, albeit at a hard-to-swallow 32,500 miles one-way:
Bear in mind too that both American and United tack on a $75 additional fee for these last-minute award tickets, though this is waived or discounted if you hold elite status in either the AAdvantage or MileagePlus program.
Hotel Options
Amazingly enough, however, there are still select hotels available on points, and given the paid rates over the weekend, you’re likely to get some outsized value for award stays. I’m seeing especially good options in the Buckhead area, like the Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Buckhead:
This could possibly be the best Category 3 redemption you’d ever book, as nonrefundable paid rates for the two-night stay are $671 per night. When you include taxes and fees, you’d get a value of 4.5 cents per point, over five times TPG’s most recent valuations.
Hilton Honors has three properties in Buckhead available for standard awards:
Paid member rates at these properties are $735, $513.52 and $881 per night, giving you a redemption value of 1.84, 1.71 and 2.52 cents per point (respectively).
All available Hyatt properties are either near the airport or 10+ miles outside the city, but I’d be tempted by the Hyatt Place Atlanta/Perimeter Center for just 5,000 points per night:
With taxes and fees, you’re booking $659.65 worth of lodging for just 10,000 points, giving you a fantastic redemption value of 6.6 cents per point. Even more appealing? The property is just a half mile from a MARTA station, giving you easy access to downtown and the Big Game’s festivities.
If any of these sound appealing, I would recommend booking sooner rather than later, as availability was changing even as I was searching. And be sure to pay close attention to the cancellation policies. Given the last-minute nature of these reservations, you’re likely locked in once you confirm the stay.
(All availability above accurate at time of writing but could change at any time).
Featured image courtesy of Tom Baker / EyeEm via Getty Images
