If you’re a business owner loyal to United, the United Explorer Business Card can be a solid option for earning miles and enjoying some perks on flights with the airline. And if you don’t already have the card, now’s an especially good time to sign up, as it’s offering an elevated sign-up bonus of 75,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
This increased offer has been around since for the last few months, but it’s slated to end on Mar. 18. So you’ll want to get your application in soon if you’ve been considering this card.
The United Explorer Business earns 2x miles on United purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. It has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year, and no foreign transaction fees. Here are some of its other notable perks:
- Get a first bag checked for free on United flights (for you and one companion) when you pay with this credit card
- You and one companion on the same reservation get priority boarding on United flights
- Get two United Club passes each card membership year
- Enjoy increased United award availability
- Get a PQD waiver for elite status (up to the United Premier Platinum tier) when you spend at least $25,000 on the card in a calendar year
For more info on this card, make sure to check out our review.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 75,000 United miles are worth $1,050. That valuation takes into account the various ways you can redeem these miles, from flights on the carrier itself to award itineraries on its Star Alliance partners.
If you’re interested in adding 75,000 miles to your MileagePlus account, make sure you apply for the United Explorer Business Card by Mar. 18.
