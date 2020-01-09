Last chance to get Chase Sapphire Reserve before the fee jumps to $550
Beginning this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, the Chase Sapphire Reserve will cost $100 more for new applicants — as of that date, the annual fee jumps from $450 to $550, as the issuer adds a slew of new perks. There’s a silver lining in Chase’s planned changes, though — new customers who apply here before Jan. 12 will pay the lower $450 fee, and they’ll still get to take advantage of all of the new benefits.
Additionally, new cardholders are eligible for a 50,000-point sign-up bonus, worth $1,000, based on TPG’s valuations. All customers will also receive the following new benefits, beginning Jan. 12:
- One free year of Lyft Pink (valued at $19.99 per month)
- $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2020
- $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2021
In addition, cardholders receive the following:
- A $300 annual travel credit
- Lounge access via a Priority Pass Select membership
- DashPass membership for a minimum of one year
- An application fee waiver for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck
- Visa Infinite benefits, including primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and delay coverage and more
You’ll also earn 3x points on all travel (excluding the $300 travel credit) and dining purchases worldwide and 1x points on everything else. You can choose to transfer your points to one of Chase’s 13 travel partners, or redeem them directly at a value of 1.5 cents per point. See our full review for a full list of benefits, earning opportunities, top redemptions and more.
Here’s the link to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve with a 50,000-point bonus after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months and a $450 annual fee by Jan. 11, 2020.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,000
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3X points on all travel and dining, $300 annual travel credit, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Named "Best Premium Travel Credit Card" for 2018 by MONEY® Magazine
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year
- 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit. 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 foreign transaction fees.
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select
- Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
