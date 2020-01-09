News

Last chance to get Chase Sapphire Reserve before the fee jumps to $550

 Zach Honig
9h ago

Beginning this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, the Chase Sapphire Reserve will cost $100 more for new applicants — as of that date, the annual fee jumps from $450 to $550, as the issuer adds a slew of new perks. There’s a silver lining in Chase’s planned changes, though — new customers who apply here before Jan. 12 will pay the lower $450 fee, and they’ll still get to take advantage of all of the new benefits.

Additionally, new cardholders are eligible for a 50,000-point sign-up bonus, worth $1,000, based on TPG’s valuations. All customers will also receive the following new benefits, beginning Jan. 12:

  • One free year of Lyft Pink (valued at $19.99 per month)
  • $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2020
  • $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2021
You can transfer points to partners to book five-star stays around the world, including the Park Hyatt Tokyo. Photo by Samantha Rosen/The Points Guy.

In addition, cardholders receive the following:

You’ll also earn 3x points on all travel (excluding the $300 travel credit) and dining purchases worldwide and 1x points on everything else. You can choose to transfer your points to one of Chase’s 13 travel partners, or redeem them directly at a value of 1.5 cents per point. See our full review for a full list of benefits, earning opportunities, top redemptions and more.

Here’s the link to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve with a 50,000-point bonus after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months and a $450 annual fee by Jan. 11, 2020.

Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.

Zach Honig is Editor-at-Large at TPG, with contributions ranging from articles digging deep on loyalty programs and credit cards to delivery flight coverage to drone photography and much more.
