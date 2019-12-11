Last chance to double up deals on Delta Vacations packages
If you haven’t planned all your 2020 travels yet, you still have a couple of days left to book a Delta Vacations travel package and double up on discounts.
Delta Vacations is offering two stacking promotions: Choose between $350 off or up to 35,000 bonus miles when you book a flight and hotel package worth over $1,500 before December 15. And when you pay for part or all of your holiday from your existing mileage balance, your miles will be worth 20% more through December 14.
Another unique aspect of Delta Vacations (and this offer) is that if you choose to pay for all or a portion of your vacation package with miles, you still earn miles on your booking at the same time. This is a really unusual benefit that’s only available with Delta Vacations packages. You’ll be eligible to earn up to 7,500 bonus miles per traveler when booking a trip through Delta Vacations.
With multiple opportunities to earn bonus miles on flights operated by Delta and its partners, these two promotions are a great way to jump-start your progress toward status and build up your mileage balance, because you can book now to lock in your pricing for travel up to 330 days in advance.
So what are you waiting for? Get in on this last-chance opportunity now!
Here’s what you need to know:
Promotional Code Terms and Conditions
- While the promotion is valid for any worldwide package, travel must originate from the U.S. or Canada.
- The Delta Vacations flight and hotel package must be booked by Dec. 15, 2019, for travel up to 330 days in advance in order to qualify for the mileage boost and discount promotions.
- You must select either code SMCHOICEA for cash savings or code SMCHOICEB for bonus SkyMiles at the time of checkout.
- Qualifying reservations will have at least one flight on the following airlines: Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Alitalia, Bahamasair, Aeromexico, Virgin Australia International, Virgin Atlantic, China Southern, WestJet and/or their codeshare partners.
- A minimum of two nights in a Delta Vacations hotel is required.
- Minimum package purchase of $1,500 per booking is required. Package purchase includes flight and hotel; or flight, hotel and car rental, plus any optional activities.
- Bonus SkyMiles will be credited to the loyalty account of the primary traveler on the booking reservation. The traveler’s SkyMiles number must be added to the reservation at the time of booking to receive the extra bonus miles.
- The primary traveler is the SkyMiles member whose number is used to make the booking and whose information in entered first on the Traveler Information page.
- SkyMiles will be posted to member’s account 6-8 weeks after the Delta Vacations reservation is complete.
- This offer is only valid on reservations purchased through Delta Vacations.
- Where applicable, the bonus amount will be recalculated if modifications to the reservation affect the total price value of the booking.
- Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges do not count toward the vacation package total.
- Offer can not be retroactively applied to Delta Vacations that are already booked.
- All airline tickets must be issued through Delta Vacations.
- Delta Vacations airfare earns Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) based on fare class and distance flown. Bonus SkyMiles do not count toward Medallion Status or Million Miler™ Status.
