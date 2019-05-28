This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Shortly after closing to new applicants, the Marriott Bonvoy Amex (formerly known as the SPG Amex) launched a spending bonus that gives existing card holders the opportunity to earn up to 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points. Like most Amex promotions and Amex Offers, registration is required in order to get the bonus, and the deadline — which has already been extended once — is coming up.
With this offer, you’ll earn 25,000 bonus points for every $25,000 you spend, up to $100,000, through Dec. 31 2019. Although you’ll have until the end of the year to meet the spending thresholds, you must register by May 31, 2019. (Note: You might need to use incognito mode for the link to work. Alternatively, if you’re eligible, you should be able to register through the Amex Offers section of your online account.) Even if you don’t think you’ll hit the spending thresholds, you might as well register, because there’s no cost to do so and you never know if your plans might change. Aside from having to have opened your account before January 23, 2019, this is not a targeted offer, though Amex has said that a small group of card members may not be eligible due to various reasons such as delinquencies, missed payments or suspicious account activity.
The offer effectively bumps the earning power of the card from 2 Marriott points per dollar to 3 points per dollar on otherwise non-bonused spending. That equates to 2.4 cents in value per dollar charged based on our valuations, which is a very solid return for everyday spending. However, you must spend increments of $25,000 on the card to earn the bonus points — you won’t receive any bonus points if you spend $24,999.
TPG values 100,000 Marriott points at $800, but if you’re strategic, you may be able to get over $1,000 in value. To give you a general idea, 25,000 points are enough for a standard free night at a Category 4 hotel, meanwhile 100,000 points will get you a free night at any of the 6,500+ hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, including all-suite hotels like the St. Regis Maldives and Al Maha Resort.
