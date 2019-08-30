This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and while everyone’s off soaking it up by taking one last trip before the real holiday madness begins, this weekend could also be the perfect time for you to book a future trip. Various airlines are taking part in the notorious Labor Day sales and we’re not complaining. Do I need a new slightly discounted t-shirt? I’ll pass. Do I need a trip to Iceland? Probably not, but I’ll take that over a t-shirt any day.
So before you unplug for the weekend, here are all the flight sales you need to know about.
Flights to Iceland from $323 Round-Trip, Nonstop on Icelandair
Routes: Various US cities to KEF
Travel Dates: October 2019 – April 2020
Book by: Sept. 3, 2019
Airfare Watchdog reports that this deal is valid from Oct. 14, 2019 – March 28, 2020 with blackout dates from Dec. 13, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020.
A personal tidbit: Iceland was the first country I ever visited on my own, so it has a special place in my heart. I took advantage of an extended layover (you still can with Icelandair) on my way to Italy for an exchange and I’m so glad I did. On the first stop I took a day trip to the Blue Lagoon, which felt so amazing after sitting upright for six hours. On the way back, I arrived late in the night so I spent a night in a hostel before exploring downtown Reykjavik the next day. Both stopovers were great, but I’m dying to go back and explore the countryside.
Deals to Asia on Asiana From $534 Round-Trip
Routes: LAX/SFO/SEA/JFK to MNL/NRT/BKK/HAN/SGN/HAN/SGN
Travel Dates: Varies by route
Book by: Aug. 31, 2019
Asiana is currently having a flash sale that ends tomorrow, Aug. 31. If you’re from one of the US cities included in the sale and have been dreaming of visiting one of the many destinations offered, act fast! If you don’t see your city listed, still do a Google Flights search because it still may have a good deal despite not being advertised.
Emirates Economy and Business-Class Seats Are on Sale
Routes: All 12 US hubs to 70+ destinations around the world
Travel Dates: Sept. 3 – May 31, 2020
Book by: Sept. 3, 2019
Whether you’re flying economy or first class, the Emirates experience is one of a kind. While first class is the dream, it’s quite expensive for the average traveler. The Observer reports that you can snag a business-class fare starting at $3,293 to Milan, which is considered a deal for the peak in-air luxury experience Emirates offers.
Flights to Europe on Lufthansa and its Star Alliance Partners From $257 Round-Trip
Routes: All 12 US hubs to 70+ destinations around the world
Travel Dates: Sept. 3 – May 31, 2020
Book by: Sept. 3, 2019
When doesn’t Europe sound like a great idea? This sale on flights booked through Lufthansa (including flights on partner airlines like Unite) just solidifies that.
Vacation Packages on Sale Through American Airlines
Routes: Various destinations
Travel Dates: August 24 – December 31, 2019
Book by: Sept. 4, 2019
If you’re looking to score a deal on both flights and accommodations, take a look at American’s current Labor Day sale. The offer is valid on 2- to 5-day trips and 6- to 10-day trips. The site doesn’t explicitly say what the discount is, but AAdvantage members will receive 1,000 bonus miles after booking and completing the trips.
Featured photo by Orbon Alija/Getty Images.
