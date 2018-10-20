This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Kimpton brand was acquired by IHG in 2014, but the dozens of properties weren’t formally integrated into the IHG Rewards program until early 2018. These hotels and resorts add a notable boutique presence to IHG’s portfolio, and I’ve enjoyed a number of “staycations” to my local property (the terrific Vero Beach Hotel & Spa in Vero Beach, Florida). However, Kimpton has continued to offer unique benefits and offers to IHG members, and the brand is back with its annual sale for 2018.
The promotion is valid for stays from October 18, 2018, through February 28, 2019, during which time you’ll enjoy 30% off the Best Flexible Rate at participating properties along with double elite-qualifying points. This won’t just save you money; it can also help push you closer to IHG Rewards elite status. Instead of the normal 10 elite-qualifying points per dollar spent, you’ll earn 20 by booking during the sale. You only need 10,000 elite-qualifying points to reach Gold status and 40,000 elite-qualifying points to reach Platinum. As a result, if you’re starting from scratch, a $500-stay under this offer by the end of 2018 will get you all the way to Gold status, while $2,000 in total stays would get you Platinum.
The sale appears to be valid at all of the 60+ properties under the Kimpton umbrella. While most of these are in larger cities, there are several in more off-the-beaten-path locales like Sedona, AZ and Palm Springs, CA. Unfortunately, some of the hotels do limit this sale to stays on Sunday – Thursday nights, and a few others restrict it to Thursday – Sunday nights. In addition, the terms & conditions indicate that blackout dates apply, so you’ll want to search for the individual property to see the exact availability.
While stays must be booked by Monday October 22, these rates do have a seven-day cancellation window, so if there’s even a chance of you staying at a Kimpton hotel between now and next February, you should go ahead and book a room today.
The booking process is simple. Start on the sale’s landing page and click Book Now at the top. Enter the destination and your search criteria and make sure Annual Kimpton Sale is selected in the Rate Preference drop-down:
Click Check Availability and choose your hotel from the list. All applicable rooms available at a discount will have the Annual Kimpton Sale designation next to them:
You’ll notice that the discount isn’t exactly 30% when you compare the sale rate to advanced purchase or other prepaid rates. However, it should still represent a nice saving on your stay, and when you consider the flexibility of the seven-day cancellation window, it adds up to a solid offer.
I actually had a stay booked for December at the Vero Beach Hotel & Spa to celebrate my wife’s birthday, but as soon as I received the email with this sale, I booked a new reservation and canceled the old one. The total price of my one-night stay (including taxes and fees) dropped from $293.60 to $211.88. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $81.72, or 27.8%!
When the stay actually arrives, be sure to swipe a card that’ll give you bonus points on the stay like the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve. And if you don’t currently have the IHG Premier card, now would be a great time to add it to your wallet thanks to the current sign-up bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. It’ll also grant you automatic Platinum Elite status in the IHG Rewards program, a perk that should make your upcoming stay even more enjoyable.
If you’re considering a Kimpton stay between now and February 2019, you’ll want to book your reservations toady! This annual sale ends on Monday October 22.
