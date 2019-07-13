This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Kimpton Hotels is currently offering 20% discounts at four select hotels in Europe. Bookings must be completed by August 31, 2019. The discounts are good for stays through September 30, 2019. This sale could be a good way to get some nights toward reaching status with IHG this year.
What You Need to Know
- Must book by August 31, 2019.
- Discounts offered for stays through September 30, 2019.
- Discounts are good only for prepaid and nonrefundable reservations.
- Must book at least three days in advance of your stay.
- 20% discount on your room or room and breakfast.
Which Hotels Are Included
- Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel; Glasgow, Scotland
- Kimpton Charlotte Square; Edinburgh, Scotland
- Kimpton De Witt; Amsterdam
- Kimpton Fitzroy London; London, England
Of course guests will also get to enjoy all of the usual Kimpton Perks:
- Free Wi-Fi and Spa Benefit for all IHG® Rewards Club members
- Nightly hosted evening wine hour
- Complimentary morning coffee and tea service
- Yoga mat in every room
- Complimentary bikes
You can check out all of the details on Kimpton’s sale page.
Featured Photo by Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam
