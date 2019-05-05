Save 30% Off Select Kimpton Hotels in NYC This Summer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re headed to NYC this summer you can save up to 30% on Kimpton’s best flexible rate on your stay at select Kimpton Hotels, according to The Gate.
Per the Kimpton New York Getaway promo, stays must be booked by May 15, for travel dates between May 1 and September 3, 2019. All stays include the following Kimpton perks:
- Free Wi-Fi
- Spa benefit for all IHG Rewards Club members
- $15 ‘Raid the Bar’ credit for Elite Members
- Nightly hosted wine hour
- Yoga mat in every room
- Complimentary PUBLIC bikes
There are three NYC hotels that the offer applies to:
- Kimpton Hotel Eventi, Chelsea
- Kimpton Ink48 Hotel, Hell’s Kitchen
- Kimpton Muse Hotel, Broadway/Times Square
To receive the discount, you must be an IHG Reward Club member. The discounted rates are subject to availability, and there are possible blackout dates according to Kimpton’s fine print on the offer. You can, however, cancel your reservation up to seven days before your stay to avoid any charges. Maximize your earn on your stay by booking with a IHG Rewards credit card like the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
If you’re looking for ideas on what to do in the city or how best to get around, check out a few other TPG guides for NYC:
- Tips for Navigating New York City With Kids
- Affordable Activities for Families Visiting New York City
- 6 Reasons to Love New York City, According to New Yorkers
- Enjoy New York City With the Family — Without the Tourist Traps
- Celebrate LGBTQ WorldPride 2019 in New York With Kids
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.