News

Save 30% Off Select Kimpton Hotels in NYC This Summer

 J. Scott Clark
May 5, 2019

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

If you’re headed to NYC this summer you can save up to 30% on Kimpton’s best flexible rate on your stay at select Kimpton Hotels, according to The Gate.

Per the Kimpton New York Getaway promo, stays must be booked by May 15, for travel dates between May 1 and September 3, 2019. All stays include the following Kimpton perks:

  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Spa benefit for all IHG Rewards Club members
  • $15 ‘Raid the Bar’ credit for Elite Members
  • Nightly hosted wine hour
  • Yoga mat in every room
  • Complimentary PUBLIC bikes

There are three NYC hotels that the offer applies to:

  • Kimpton Hotel Eventi, Chelsea
  • Kimpton Ink48 Hotel, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Kimpton Muse Hotel, Broadway/Times Square

To receive the discount, you must be an IHG Reward Club member. The discounted rates are subject to availability, and there are possible blackout dates according to Kimpton’s fine print on the offer. You can, however, cancel your reservation up to seven days before your stay to avoid any charges. Maximize your earn on your stay by booking with a IHG Rewards credit card like the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

If you’re looking for ideas on what to do in the city or how best to get around, check out a few other TPG guides for NYC:

For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.

J. Scott Clark is a seasoned road warrior and avgeek. He is a contributor at TPG covering news, deals, points and miles.
You might like
Discover announces 5% cash-back quarterly categories for 2020
News
5h ago
Flying out of D.C. Saturday? Mind the World Series parade
News
6h ago
Get a 20% Bonus When Transferring Capital One Miles to Air France-KLM Flying Blue
News
7h ago
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases,  internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
  • Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • $95 Annual Fee
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 22.74% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent Credit

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.