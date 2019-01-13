This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Need to take a break from winter?
Kimpton runs far more promotions than any other IHG hotel brand. From secret passwords to weekly last minute deals and periodic sales, Kimpton keeps its properties accessible to travelers. And now, Kimpton’s Fly the Coop Winter Sale may save you some cash if you’re planning to stay at certain Kimpton properties this winter or spring.
The Fly the Coop sale features rates that are 25% to 35% off the best flexible rate at 61 participating Kimpton properties. To take advantage of the sale rate, you’ll need to book by Jan. 21 and stay by April 30. The sale rate has a seven-day cancellation policy, meaning you must cancel at least seven days prior to your scheduled arrival in order to avoid being charged. The rate is only available to IHG Rewards Club members.
Though the discount on the best flexible rate ranges, only three Portland, Oregon properties — Kimpton Hotel Monaco Portland, Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland and Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel — are offering up to 35% off.
Eighteen properties, including Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, Kimpton Ink48 Hotel and Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, are offering up to 30% off.
And 40 Kimpton properties are offering up to 25% off, including Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles Hollywood, Kimpton La Peer Hotel in Los Angeles West Hollywood, Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel and Spa in Vero Beach, Florida and Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam in Amsterdam City Centre.
Remember, not all Kimpton properties are participating in this promotion, and some have particular dates or days of the week blacked out. You can see all 61 participating Kimpton properties on IHG’s website.
Since the Fly the Coop Winter Sale rate has a seven-day cancellation policy, we recommend that you go ahead and book stays for any potential spring trips, because you have time to cancel your reservation if your plans change. When you book, be sure to use the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent or the Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, either card will get you a 6% return on the stay.
H/T: LoyaltyLobby
Featured photo of Kimpton Everly Hotel courtesy of Kimpton.
