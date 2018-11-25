Say These Three Words at Kimpton Check-In to Get a Surprise
Even after being acquired by IHG, Kimpton has worked to keep its playful and sociable boutique hotel feel. Although Kimpton, like any hotel, can be hit or miss during stays, the brand is generally well loved due to its atmosphere and uniqueness.
One unique promotion, which the brand has run multiple times before, involves unlocking a free gift by saying a particular phrase during check-in. Now, through February 17 you’ll get a special surprise if you can weave the phrase “chilled to perfection” into your check-in narrative.
Past secret phrases have included “out of office” and “sweater weather.” TPG readers have reported that weaving the phrase into their check-in conversation to be both fun and successful.
But, some readers have reported that check-in agents seem confused about the phrase. So, be prepared to remind the check-in agent of the promotion or even just say something along the lines of “I saw on Twitter that the words ‘chilled to perfection’ will get me a special surprise at check-in” and get the manager involved if the check-in agent is still confused.
Guests have reported receiving various surprises through previous secret phrases. When Mommy Points and her family stayed at Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco Denver over the summer, the secret phrase gave them a spin of the prize wheel:
Readers and reports from FlyerTalk have noted various types of surprises this go around we asll. If the surprise you’re offered doesn’t work for you — like comped parking when you don’t have a car — you may be able to ask for a different surprise. The following surprises have been reported thus far:
- A bottle of wine
- Comped parking
- Branded coffee mug
- Two drinks at the on-site bar
- Doubled Raid the Bar credit
- Room upgrade
- $30 dining credit
- Breakfast vouchers
- Hot chocolate kit
- In-room movie
Plus, remember that Gold Elite, Platinum Elite and Spire Elite IHG Rewards Club members get a Raid the Bar credit. The easiest way to get IHG elite status is through the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which provides Platinum Elite status. The card has an $89 annual fee, but the annual fee essentially pays for itself due to the annual free night benefit.
