Karlie Kloss just revealed her amazing inflight skincare routine
Try doing this one in the middle seat in economy.
Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss flaunted her skincare routine on what appears to be an EVA Air flight, and it’s pretty impressive.
We’re talking about brushing your teeth at your seat without getting up to go to the bathroom impressive. “It’s not so glamorous, but you gotta work with what ya got,” Kloss said, adding that planes are “where the magic happens.” Can’t argue with that one.
She starts off the video, which posted to YouTube on Tuesday evening, seemingly just waking up from a nap. She explains how she has to go straight into her day after landing, so needs to take care of her skin first.
The first rule of doing your skincare routine on a plane? Wash or sanitize your hands.
Next up, La Mer’s “The Mist.” It retails for $80 at Saks — so let’s just hope Karlie used her Saks credit from The Platinum Card® from American Express to effectively lower the price down to $30. That’s how you do it, people.
She then whips out Olehenriksen’s Transforming Walnut scrub — it’s a little “aggressive,” to exfoliate on an airplane, she admits. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Sometimes, that includes having a full facial in your seat. Next time invite me, would ya, Kar?
Of course, no facial is complete without an eye mask. Planes aren’t exactly known for being easy on your face (or eyes, for that matter). Kloss uses Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask.
The highlight, though, is when Kloss begins brushing her teeth … in her seat. There’s a wizard among us.
Kloss also uses a jade roller for good measure. All to the tune of “Ridin'” by Chamillionaire. Yes, that one.
Now that her face is shining like the top of the Chrysler building, it’s time for concealer. Karlie recommends using another Estée Lauder product, the Double Wear Instant Fix Concealer, under your eyes and anywhere you need a bit of a cover up.
No skincare or makeup routine is complete without Glossier’s Boy Brow, on a plane or otherwise. Now I know that not only do we use the same luggage, but we also use the same eyebrow pencil. Well, my day’s been made. How about yours?
She then tops it all off with Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil.
And there you have it, kids! A full skincare and makeup routine worthy of an elite model, without ever having to leave your airplane seat.
She comments that everyone on the flight probably thinks she’s crazy, but hey — it’s a small price to pay to have fresh, clean skin. It’s so important to take care of yourself while traveling. Just ask Naomi Campbell.
If you find yourself watching this video and taking notes (same), be sure to also check out our guide on how to keep your skin perfect while on the road.
Worried about minding your airplane manners? If you’re not flying in first class (and even if you are), groom next to others as you would expect them to groom next to you. That means no toenail clipping, nose hair trimming and, well, you should probably brush your teeth in the lavatory. But we forgive you, Karlie.
Even the airlines have hopped on board the skincare bandwagon, including United. The airline introduced Sunday Riley products to its amenity kits earlier this year. We’ve even curated a limited-edition, Brian Kelly- and TSA-approved Birchbox collaboration with all the best travel-friendly grooming essentials you’ll need. Trust us: You’ll want to get one before they sell out.
All images courtesy Karlie Kloss/YouTube.
Featured image courtesy of Clemens Bilan /Stringer/Getty.
