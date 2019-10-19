Book Karen Schaler’s Christmas Camp at The Phoenician for 60k points per night
It’s not even Halloween and stores have already begun to put out the Christmas décor. Too soon? It depends on who you’re asking.
For those who’ve self-proclaimed that it’s cuddle-up-and-binge-Christmas-movies season, you’ll be happy to hear that the Hallmark Channel — notorious for its mushy movies — will start its 24/7 holiday movie marathon next Friday, Oct. 25. Better yet — you can experience the magic of a Hallmark movie for yourself this December by attending Karen Schaler’s “Christmas Camp“at the AAA five-diamond Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This unique camp is the brainchild of screenwriter Karen Schaler, who wanted to bring her Hallmark movie Christmas Camp to life. The premise of the movie is about “rebooting and relaxing before the hectic holiday season and disconnecting so you can reconnect with what truly matter most, embracing the true meaning and magic of Christmas!” says Schaeler. And that’s what the real-life Christmas Camp hopes to accomplish.
Attendees can expect a day full of activities ranging from cookie decorating to gift wrapping tips to fun mixology classes, depending on the dates you book. As a part of the room package, guests will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne, daily breakfast for two, two copies of the 2019 Special Edition of Christmas Camp and the sequel, exclusive Christmas Camp T-shirts and exclusive Christmas Camp tote bags.
The cost
The festivities span over two weekends, but a few of the dates have already sold out. However, Dec. 12-16 is still bookable. The Christmas Camp package starts at just $259 or 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night if you book two nights. This is a great deal considering the same rooms being offered for the event are going for $359 per night and that’s without all of the extras like Champagne, breakfast and swag. Here’s a closer look at what you can book:
Thursday, Dec. 12 is currently going for $329, or $410 per night after tax and resort fees.
However, if you move the fun to the weekend and stay for two nights it comes out to $259, or $331 per night after tax and resort fees.
And if you’ve got points to burn, you can either spend 30,000 Bonvoy points plus $250 or just a flat 60,000.
The points redemption isn’t necessarily the best (it’s below TPG’s valuation of 0.8 cents per Marriott point) so if you’ve got the cash, you’re better off paying out of pocket and collecting the points from the stay to put toward another trip.
Earnings
Speaking of points, you’ll earn 10 points per dollar spent (excluding taxes and resort fees) so if you stay just one night at $329, you could earn up to 3,290 Marriott points. Of course, you can maximize your earnings even further when you have Marriott elite status and use the right credit card. Here are a few further earning scenarios:
For frequent Marriott guests: You have the opportunity to earn even more points depending on your Marriott status. When you pay with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you’ll earn an additional 6x points on your stay. This card comes with complimentary Marriott Gold status, with the ability to earn Platinum status after spending $75,000 on eligible purchases with your card in a calendar year.
Here’s a look at your potential earnings depending on your status:
Gold:
$329 base rate per night x 10 points per dollar for being a Bonvoy member = 3,290 points + 25% Gold Elite points bonus = 4,112 points, plus $410 (base rate plus taxes and fees) x 6 points per dollar from the Bonvoy Brilliant = 2,460 points
Total: 6,572 points
Platinum:
$329 base rate per night x 10 points per dollar for being a Bonvoy member = 3,290 points + 50% Platinum points bonus = 4,935 points, plus $410 (base rate plus taxes and fees) x 6 points from the Bonvoy Brilliant = 2,460 points
Total: 7,395 points
For the frequent traveler: If you’re a frequent traveler, but don’t always stay at Marriott properties, you can still earn bonus points for your stay. Here are a few scenarios of transferable points you can earn on travel rewards credit cards in addition to your 3,290 Bonvoy points:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred: $410 a night x 2x Ultimate Rewards points = 820 Ultimate Rewards points
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: $410 a night x 3x Ultimate Rewards points = 1,230 Ultimate Rewards points
Bonus tip: You can earn extra points, miles or cash back when you navigate to Marriott through an online shopping portal. For example, American Airlines currently offers two miles per dollar spent at Marriott, so now you have the opportunity to double dip and not only earn a minimum of 3,290 Bonvoy points, but also 820 AAdvantage miles. Just be sure to enter promo code “LPR” on the Marriott search page to access the Christmas Camp package.
Bottom line
This experience is perfect for travelers and movie fanatics alike as it brings the two worlds together by allowing you to stay at a luxury resort while also getting into the spirit of the season. If you’ve got a Hallmark Christmas movie fan in your life or you are one yourself, this is an experience you’re going to want to add to your wish list.
Featured photo courtesy of The Phoenician.
