K-Pop group stars in new Korean Air safety briefing
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The next time you fly Korean Air, you may want to pay extra attention to the safety briefing — especially if you’re a K-Pop fan.
Korean Air partnered with hit K-Pop group SuperM, in partnership with SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in Korea.
An SM Entertainment songwriter created a song called “Let’s Go Everywhere,” which was later turned into a K-pop music video. By integrating safety rules into the music video, the safety video was created. Korean Air described the video as “unconventional, innovative and entertaining” and would capture the attention of passengers.
Korean Air will be hosting events to promote the safety video from Nov. 4 through Dec. 10. The airline encourages customers to share the video on their own channels. A model airplane with the SuperM livery will be awarded to the first 100 winners.
Many airlines have moved away from regular safety briefings in favor of memorable ones. Earlier this year, United’s Spiderman-themed safety briefing was tied to the release of the new movie. ANA’s safety briefing includes a homage to Japanese culture by including Kabuki, a form of traditional Japanese theater. Air New Zealand’s “Most Epic Safety Video Ever Made” went viral in 2014 after featuring a Hobbit-themed briefing that included a giant demonstrating the proper way to wear an oxygen mask.
And while low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines doesn’t have in-flight entertainment, one flight attendant back in 2018 was entertaining in his own right. Passengers on a flight from Orlando (MCO) to Colorado Springs (COS) were treated with a humorous rendition of the typically monotonous passenger safety briefing. A flight attendant started the presentation by introducing the flight attendant in the front of the plane as his wife and the one in the rear as his mistress.
He also made fun of the low-cost carrier, which charges for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. He added, “let’s be honest, only those of you who paid the extra $49.99 get any oxygen.”
Just make sure you’re paying attention (that means take off your noise-canceling headphones and look up from your magazine) to the safety briefing every time you fly. It may save your life in an emergency.
Featured image courtesy of Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.