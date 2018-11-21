Just in Time for Thanksgiving: CLEAR Arrives at New York-JFK Terminal 4
New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) may have a Shake Shack, but until this week, it didn’t have CLEAR. Just in time for the 2018 Thanksgiving exodus, our favorite way to expedite airport security has arrived. T4 is a major Delta hub, and happens to be home to one of its roomiest (albeit busiest) Sky Clubs.
Terminal 4 joins JFK’s Terminal 2 as well as Delta Terminals C and D at New York-LGA in featuring CLEAR, and given that signing up is quick and easy, there’s still time to become a member and skirt the impending rush. For those unfamiliar, CLEAR uses biometrics to expedite the process of getting through security and into whatever lounge awaits on the other side. For frequent flyers, having CLEAR could be the difference between making your flight or spending hours on hold trying to rebook – particularly during the madness that is flying during the holidays.
The value of CLEAR has ticked up in recent years, with members having faster access into sports stadiums as well as Delta’s Sky Club locations. Rather than fumbling around for an ID or membership card, CLEAR lets your fingerprint act as the authenticator.
How to get CLEAR
Signing up is easy — the first step is to register your personal information online. Then, you stop by a CLEAR kiosk to complete your enrollment by registering your biometric and ID information — this process won’t take more than 10 minutes. Once you complete those two steps, you’re all set and can start bypassing the “normal” security lines immediately.
A CLEAR membership costs $179 annually, or $149 using promo code TPG149. However, if you’re a Delta Diamond Medallion member, you can get your CLEAR membership for free. If you have Delta Platinum, Gold or Silver Medallion status or if you’re a cardholder of the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express or any of their business versions, you can get a discounted membership for $79 annually. If you’re a basic Delta SkyMiles member, you can get an annual rate of $99.
