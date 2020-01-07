JetBlue to sell canned wine on its flights for $8
Beer, soda and tomato juice won’t be the only canned beverages available on JetBlue flights.
The airline has partnered with Boston-based Archer Roose to serve canned Sauvignon Blanc onboard starting this month.
In the spring, the white wine will be replaced with a rosé option.
“At JetBlue, we want traveling to be an enjoyable experience from takeoff to touchdown, which is why we’re always looking to bring new and unique products onboard for our customers to enjoy,” Mariya Stoyanova, JetBlue’s director of product development said in a statement. “We are thrilled to toast our new partnership with Archer Roose and offer our customers delicious, premium wine in an exciting new format.”
JetBlue will sell the wine cans for $8.
According to Archer Roose, cans are more environmentally-friendly that traditional glass wine bottles because aluminum has a high global recycling rate and is easy to re-use.
JetBlue, however, is not the first U.S. carrier to offer a canned wine offering. Spirit Airlines rolled out its own canned wine in 2013, though the carrier’s website no longer lists the option for its in-flight offerings.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
