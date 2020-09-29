Book holiday travel now with $50 off JetBlue flights, $300 off vacations
Normally, the airlines are in the power position when it comes to holiday travel demand. A systemwide airline fare sale or discount valid for peak holiday flights wouldn’t have happened in the recent past, but in 2020, that’s exactly what is happening.
JetBlue is gearing up for the holidays with a two-day sale on flights and JetBlue Vacations packages. Between now and 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, Sept. 30, you can save $50 on holiday flights and $300 on vacation packages. Most JetBlue flights or vacation packages with travel between Nov 19 – Jan. 5 are eligible for these discounts if you meet the spending requirements.
Here’s how JetBlue is offering discounts in exchange for your holiday booking.
Save $50 on JetBlue flights and $300 on vacations
You can save $50 on flights with a base fare of $125 or more with a new offer valid for bookings made by Sept. 30. Note that flights must be $125 or more before taxes and fees to save $50. You can take advantage of this discount by navigating to the JetBlue promotions page and searching for a flight as normal from that page.
The discount should be automatically applied from that page, but double-check to make sure the promo code HOLIDAYS is entered on the search screen. The promotional price will be listed on the flight search results as shown below.
Again, to use the discount, you must book by Sept. 30 and travel must take place between Nov. 19 and Jan. 5.
Unfortunately, this promo code does not work on Mint business class flights. Likewise, the discount seems to be working in practice on connecting flights, though per the terms it may not always work on connecting flights. It is valid on economy fares, including Blue Basic.
Using the JetBlue Vacations promotion
The JetBlue Vacations deal has the same expiration date and travel period. The $300 discount is valid on all JetBlue Vacations packages that cost $2,000 or more before taxes. Search for your JetBlue Vacations package as usual and enter the promo code “HOLIDAYS” at the checkout screen to receive the discount.
Mint fares are not eligible for the discount and both the departing and returning flight must fall within the promotion’s validity window.
Should I book travel now?
There’s no doubt that now is a risky time to book travel in some ways.
We’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and travel over the holiday months is still uncertain for many. There’s no way to tell when travel will be 100% safe, even if you book your flight towards the end of the promo’s travel window. Likewise, states like New York and New Jersey have implemented return quarantines for those returning from high-risk states — and that list continues to evolve. Keep this in mind when you book flights with JetBlue or another airline.
Thankfully, JetBlue relaxed its cancellation and rebooking policy in response to the virus outbreak. You can change your flight free of charge or request a refund to your Travel Bank if you decide to cancel your trip. Your JetBlue Vacations package may have a different policy though, so it’s in your best interest to call ahead of time.
Book your flight with the right credit card
Interested in booking one of these tickets?
Make sure to use the right credit card to book your flight. Paying with a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare gives you valuable transferrable points that you can use to score a steep discount on future flights. Plus, many of these credit cards offer some levels of trip protection on airfare purchases.
Some of the best cards include The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card, (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or Amextravel.com) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
This can be an excellent deal for booking holiday airfare and vacation packages in advance. This is especially true since the winter holidays are traditionally one of the most expensive times of the year to travel. The sale is valid through tomorrow night (Wed.), so book your tickets now if you need a flight around the holidays and are comfortable with the risks of traveling during coronavirus.
Feature photo by Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
