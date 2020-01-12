JetBlue quietly devalues its delay compensation
Unlike the European Union, where EU 261 obligates airlines to reimburse passengers for delayed or canceled flights, US airlines aren’t required to pay passengers for their time when flights go awry. That being said, they are mandated to take care of passengers during delays and generally do so by offering free food vouchers and accommodations. And while some airlines will proactively offer vouchers in the case of delay, JetBlue happens to be one of the few that actually publishes its reimbursement chart online.
Unfortunately, it appears that JetBlue has started out 2020 by quietly reducing the amount its willing to pay in the case of delays.
According to One Mile at a Time, these rates have dropped by as much as $50 from $250 to $200 for delays of 6 hours or more. Similarly, the compensation rate for delays of up to 4 hours has dropped from $75 to $50. Here’s a look at the new rates:
Other rates remain the same, including those for cancellations:
JetBlue also promises reimbursement for delays experienced onboard, though the rates differ according to which point in the journey the delay occurs:
It’s always unfortunate when an airline devalues its offerings, though in this case we’re fortunate to receive any reimbursement at all. Let’s hope JetBlue continues to offer these vouchers in the future. In case you happen to be flying an airline other than JetBlue, you’ll want to make sure you’ve booked your trip with a credit card that offers protection for delayed or canceled flights.
TPG has reached out to JetBlue for comment, and will update this post with any additional information.
Feature photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
