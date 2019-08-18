This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Looking to upgrade your travel tech? For a limited time, you can get the latest generation iPad Pro with 1TB of storage for up to $400 off at Amazon. With this limited-time promo, you can also get an 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage for just $675 (normally $800). Other models are on sale as well.
Why the iPad Pro is the Ultimate Travel Tablet
There is no shortage of travel-friendly tablets and laptops on the market. However, if there’s one standout device, it’s the latest generation iPad Pro: light and compact while also offering computing power comparable to the 15-inch MacBook. Here are some other travel-friendly features of the iPad Pro:
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 12 MP rear-facing camera with 4k video-capability
- 7 MP front-facing camera ideal for video chatting
- USB-C connectivity
- Retina display
- Optional keyboard and Apple Pencil
The iPad Pro allows users to download content from Netflix — something MacBook users are unable to do — making it a great device for travelers who find themselves stuck on IFE-less aircraft.
All iPad Pro Sale Prices:
- $400 Off — Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB)
- $150 Off — Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)
- $150 Off — Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
- $125 Off — Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
In addition to all 11-inch models, the 12-inch model and all mobile network-compatible models are also available at a discount.
It’s also worth noting that Google Fi now offers Apple iPad Pro compatibility. This means that when you buy an unlocked mobile network-compatible iPad Pro, you can add the device to a Google Fi plan. Google Fi is a fantastic mobile network for travelers as it offers free data roaming in up to 200 countries. Take a look at TPG’s latest coverage of Google Fi to learn more.
