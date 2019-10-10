Video: Inside the Etihad Residence with TPG
Five years after its introduction, Etihad’s The Residence is still the most exclusive experience one can have in the air aside from flying private. In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian looks back at his experience being the first Etihad Residence from New York (JFK) to Abu Dhabi (AUH).
Surprisingly, it’s not as hard to book on points and miles as Air France’s vaunted La Première first class considering it’s a three-room suite. On an airplane. With a dedicated butler. But it will certainly cost you a pretty penny, like $20,000 – $30,000 pretty. Or you can book it for about 2 million Etihad Guest miles, which is lofty, but makes for a sweet redemption when you compare it to the cash price. You can transfer points from either American Express Membership Rewards or Citi ThankYou Rewards, so there are easy ways to top up your mileage balance quickly without actually flying the airline.
There’s nothing in the sky today that comes close to The Residence and with the upcoming demise of the plane that makes such use of space possible, the Airbus A380, it’s unlikely there will be anything like it once Etihad retires its superjumbos. So get on board while you still can.
