One of the best business cards out there is now offering 100k sign-up bonus
At TPG, our top priority is providing our readers with the information you need to make educated decisions about travel and your rewards-earnings strategy. This is not the best time to travel, domestically or internationally, as airlines have cut major parts of their route network. But we are sharing this card launch because it is a great offer that could provide value to cardholders for future travel once coronavirus concerns have subsided.
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card earns a top spot on our list of the best business credit cards and part of that has always been its generous sign-up bonus. Now, small business owners have the ability to earn an even larger bonus when they apply for the card.
You’ll earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Chase considers this sign-up bonus to be worth $1,250 in travel rewards since you can redeem your points at 1.25 cents each for travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal. However, TPG’s valuations peg the value of this sign-up bonus at $2,000 because you can transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to a selection of hotel and airline partners, including Hyatt, Southwest and United. Add in the points you’ll get by hitting the spending requirements and you’ll earn between 115,000 – 145,000 points total.
Of course, the downside to this elevated offer is that the spending requirement is significantly higher than what was needed for the standard 80,000-point bonus previously offered. But depending on what type of small business you have, a $15,000 spending requirement may not be outrageous — it equates to $5,000 per month in spending. Business owners who plan to spend $15,000 over the course of the first three months with the card have the opportunity to get a ton of value from this elevated offer.
Beyond the 100,000-point sign-up bonus, the Ink Business Preferred provides the following benefits:
- 3x earnings: Earn 3x points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year across the following categories: Travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else.
- Employee cards: Get employee cards at no additional cost. You can set and change individual spending limits anytime.
- Transfer partners: Transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to 10 airline and three hotel partners.
- Simple redemption: You can also redeem your points at 1.25 cents per point to book travel directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal.
- Trip delay protection: If your covered trip is delayed by a covered hazard for more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, you can be reimbursed up to a maximum of $500 for each purchased ticket for reasonable expenses.
- Baggage delay protection: If your baggage is delayed or misdirected for more than six hours, you can be reimbursed up to $100 a day for five days to purchase essential items.
- Lost luggage insurance: If your baggage is lost or damaged, you can be reimbursed for up to $3,000 per passenger to repair or replace the baggage and personal property contained within.
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: If your trip is canceled or cut short by sickness, severe weather and other covered situations, you can be reimbursed up to $5,000 per person and $10,000 per trip for your prepaid, nonrefundable travel expenses.
- Auto rental collision damage waiver: When you decline the rental company’s collision insurance and charge the entire rental cost to your card, you can be reimbursed up to the actual cash value of the vehicle for theft and collision damage for most cars in the U.S. and abroad. Coverage is primary when renting for business purposes or renting outside your country of residence for personal reasons.
- Purchase protection: Covers your new purchases for up to 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends the period of U.S. manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year, on eligible warranties of three years or less.
- Cell phone protection: Get up to $600 per claim against theft or damage for you and your employees listed on your monthly cellphone bill when you pay it with this card.
- No foreign transaction fees
The Ink Business Preferred has a $95 annual fee, but it can be well worth the cost if you’re able to maximize the 3x bonus categories, use the card’s perks and obtain solid value from your Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Plus, having the Ink Business Preferred in your wallet unlocks the ability to convert cash back rewards from cards like the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and Ink Business Cash Credit Card to Ultimate Rewards points.
Bottom line
This new Ink Business Preferred offer has the potential to provide amazing value. Having up to 145,000 rewards points by summertime could get you some stellar redemption opportunities, both domestically and abroad. In these uncertain times, you may even opt to redeem points for cash back rewards. In that case, your 100,000 points will be worth $1,000 in statement credits.
Keep in mind that this is a business credit card, so you need some sort of business — be it a small company or a sole proprietorship — to qualify. Even if you occasionally sell items online, you could be eligible. Of course, this bonus may not be as feasible to earn if you are a freelancer with less than $5,000 in business expenses every month.
