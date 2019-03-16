This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
If you were thinking about taking a trip to a destination in Australasia or Japan, good news: IHG is offering 35% off at select properties for stays through June 30. The booking must be completed between now and April 26 to qualify for the discount.
You have a wide range of options and destinations to choose from with this deal:
Australia
- Crowne Plaza Canberra
- InterContinental Sydney
- InterContinental Sydney Double Bay
- Holiday Inn Old Sydney
- Holiday Inn Sydney Airport
- Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley
- Kirk Park Hotel Hunter Valley
- InterContinental Perth City Center
New Zealand
- Crowne Plaza Auckland
- Holiday Inn Auckland Airport
- Crowne Plaza Christchurch
- InterContinental Wellington
- Crowne Plaza Queenstown
- Holiday Inn Queenstown
Japan
- InterContinental Osaka
- ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka
- ANA Crowne Plaza Hiroshima
- ANA Crowne Plaza Ube
- ANA Holiday Inn Sapporo Susukino
Papa New Guinea and Vanuatu
- Holiday Inn Port Morseby
- Holiday Inn Express Port Morseby
- Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu
For the full list of hotels and the fine print head over to IHG’s dedicated page for this deal. These bookings are non-refundable and non-cancelable.
Be sure to book your stays using your IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent or your Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured Photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.