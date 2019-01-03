This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Although it seems that IHG is retiring the “Accelerate” name, the hotel chain continues to release near-quarterly offers for members to earn bonus points. These gamified promotions are individualized for members based on that member’s history with the brand — with the promotion designed to push members to spend more time at IHG properties in exchange for bonus points.
The latest of these promotions just dropped for stays from Jan. 15 to April 30, 2019. And the terms of this offer are that all members will get to score at least 40,000 bonus IHG points. TPG values 40,000 IHG points at $240, so it’s certainly worth checking your offer to see if it works with your travel plans.
To see your offer and register, head to the promotion landing page, agree to receive emails about this promotion and accept the terms and conditions to see your offer:
As I live on the road and cover IHG, I logged 93 nights at IHG properties in 2018 on my account. I was expecting rather tough challenge, and I wasn’t disappointed:
- Discover Our Brands — Stay at 4 brands and get 17,600 bonus points
- Saturday Stays Bonus — Stay 3 weekend(s), including a Saturday night and another night, and earn 4,800 bonus points
- Stay at 6 IHG Hotels — Stay at 6 IHG hotel(s) and earn 16,800 points
- Corporate Account Bonus — Stay 4 time(s) using your corporate rate and earn 4,400 bonus points.
- Stay a Little Longer — Earn 12,000 bonus points when you book 2 stay(s) of 4 or more consecutive nights
- February Bonus Offer — Stay once in February and get 2,000 bonus points
Katie‘s offer is a bit more reasonable, which is understandable as she logged fewer nights in 2018 and especially in the fourth quarter:
- Discover Our Brands — Stay at 3 brands and get 28,800 bonus points
- Stay at Holiday Inn — Stay at 2 Holiday Inn hotel(s) — including Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Club Vacations — and earn 8,400 bonus points
- Corporate Account Bonus — Stay 4 time(s) using your corporate rate and earn 6,800 bonus points. Stays booked through your corporate portal count toward the promotion
- Stay a Little Longer — Earn 12,000 bonus points when you book 2 stay(s) of 4 or more consecutive nights
- Spend on your IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card — Book and pay for one stay with your IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card and earn 1,500 bonus points
If you’re looking for other ways of racking up points for an upcoming trip, make sure to consider the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and its 125,000-point sign-up bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. You’ll get IHG’s Platinum Elite status, which has gotten me numerous room upgrades around the world, and 25x points on purchases at IHG properties for the first 12 months; then 10x points. And you can stretch your points further with an automatic fourth-night free on award stays.
Featured image of the InterContinental Bora Bora by Zach Honig/TPG
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
