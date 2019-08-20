This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
InterContinental Hotels Group has launched a new promotion, offering members of IHG Rewards Club the opportunity to get an additional free night on paid stays.
As first reported by Loyalty Lobby, the promo advertises itself as “One Extra Night. On Us.” for which you can get an extra night added onto your stay at select properties for the same price. According to the promotion, when you book at least three consecutive nights at participating resorts in Southeast Asia, Korea and the Maldives, you can get an extra night added on to your trip for free. The promotion runs through Aug. 31, 2019 for stays through Dec. 20, 2019.
The terms and conditions state that the offer is valid for bookings of three to five consecutive nights. Whether you need three, four or five paid nights in order to get the free night depends on the hotel. The offer is also subject to availability and cannot be combined with other offers, including Ambassador complimentary weekend night certificates.
The following are lists of the participating properties and how many nights you’ll need to pay for in order to get the free night:
Stay 3 nights, pay for 2
InterContinental Alpensia Pyeongchang Resort
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
InterContinental Nha Trang
InterContinental Pattaya Resort
InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort
InterContinental Phuket Resort
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
Holiday Inn and Suites Alpensia Pyeongchang
Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin
Holiday Inn Changmai
Holiday Inn Pattaya
Holiday Inn Resort Batam
Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang Beach
Holiday Inn Resort Penang
Holiday Inn Resort Phi Phi Island
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Mai Khao Beach
Holiday Inn Resort Alpensia Pyeongchang
Holiday Inn Express Krabi Ao Nang Beach
Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central
Stay 4 nights, pay for 3
InterContinental Bali Resort
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort
InterContinental Koh Samui Resort
Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach
Holiday Inn Resort Bali Benoa
Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Express Bali Raya Kuta
Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali
Stay 5 nights, pay for 4
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
While many hotel promotions offering discounts can be seen as a waste of time, this promotion could indeed provide some great value. If you’re planning an IHG stay in Southeast Asia, Korea or the Maldives within the promotion period, it could be worth staying at one of the participating IHG properties in order to take advantage of this sale.
As with any promo, it’ll be best to cross-check with a non-promo booking to make sure you’re getting the best price. To book, use the promotion landing page and book directly through IHG.
If you do take advantage of this offer, it may be worth adding the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to your wallet at the same time. The card is currently offering an enhanced sign-up bonus of 125,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening plus 25x points per dollar spent at IHG hotels and resorts in the first 12 months of cardmembership. It also confers automatic Platinum Elite status along with an annual free night certificate valid at properties up to 40,000 points per night, all for a relatively small annual fee of $89.
For more details, check out our full review of the IHG Premier card.
Featured photo of InterContinental Phuket courtesy of IHG.
